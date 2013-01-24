Grijači bočica i sterilizatori
Baš kao i novi roditelji, naši sterilizatori prilično su prilagodljivi. Koristite ih za čišćenje bočice, kao i duda, izdajalica i glodalica. Praktično, zar ne?"
Upoznajte asortiman grijača bočica i sterilizatora koji štite vašu bebu baš kao i vi. Naši električni sterilizatori za bočice i oni koji se koriste u mikrovalnoj pećnici ubijaju 99,9 % bakterija i zauzimaju malo kuhinjskog prostora. Kad dođe vrijeme za obrok, koristite naše grijače bočica kako biste odmrznuli i pažljivo zagrijali mlijeko na idealnu temperaturu. Dobar tek!
1 Na temelju internetske ankete o zadovoljstvu potrošača koju je provela tvrtka GemSeek u prosincu 2015., a kojom je obuhvaćeno više od 9000 korisnica robnih marki i proizvoda za njegu djece.
