Traži pojmove

Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa

Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa

Main course – 4 portions

Porcije 4 persons, Vrijeme pripremanja: 20 minutes, Vrijeme kuhanja: 14 minutes
Povrće
Bez orašastih plodova
Riba
Bez laktoze
30-60 minuta
Predjela i grickalice
Airfryer
Bez mlijeka
Bez glutena
Voće

Sastojci

  • 1 ripe mango
  • 1½ teaspoons red chili paste
  • 3 tablespoons fresh coriander or flat leaf parsley
  • Juice and zest of 1 lime
  • 500 g white fish fillet (cod, tilapia, pangasius, pollack)
  • 1 egg
  • 1 green onion, finely chopped
  • 50 g ground coconut

Upute za kuhanje

  • Peel the mango and cut it into small cubes. Mix the mango cubes in a bowl with ½ teaspoon red chili paste, 1 tablespoon coriander and the juice and zest of half a lime.
  • Purée the fish in the food processor and then mix with 1 egg and 1 teaspoon salt and the remainder of the lime zest, red chili paste and the lime juice. Mix with the remainder of the coriander, the green onion and 2 tablespoons coconut.
  • Put the remainder of the coconut on a soup plate. Divide the fish mixture into 12 portions, shape them into round cakes and coat them with the coconut.
  • Place six fish cakes in the basket and slide it into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 7 minutes and fry the fish cakes until they are golden brown and done. Fry the remainder of the fish cakes in the same way.
  • Serve the fish cakes with the mango salsa. Tasty with pandan rice and stir-fried pak choi.
Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa | Philips Chef Recipes

Related Recipes

  • Predjela i grickalice
    Roast Potatoes with Tuna | Philips Chef Recipes

    Roast Potatoes with Tuna | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta
  • Predjela i grickalice
    Puff Pastry Bites | Philips Chef Recipes

    Puff Pastry Bites | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta
  • Predjela i grickalice
    Mushroom croquettes or meat croquettes | Philips Chef Recipes

    Mushroom croquettes or meat croquettes | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta

Related Products

  • Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions
    -{discount-value}

    Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions

    View product

Klikom na poveznicu napustit ćete službenu web stranicu tvrtke Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Sve poveznice na web-stranice trećih strana koje se mogu pojaviti na ovim stranicama date su samo za vašu udobnost i ni na koji način ne predstavljaju bilo kakvu povezanost ili odobravanje informacija koje se nalaze na tim povezanim web-mjestima. Philips ne daje nikakve izjave niti jamstva bilo koje vrste u vezi s web-mjestovima trećih strana ili informacijama koje se na njima nalaze.

Razumijem

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Našu web stranicu najbolje možete pregledati u najnovijoj verziji Microsoft Edgea, Google Chromea ili Firefoxa.