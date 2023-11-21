Traži pojmove

Baked potato

Baked potato

Each portion contains: 630 kJ/150 kcal 5 g protein 5 g fat of which 2 g saturated 21 g carbohydrates 4 g fibre

Porcije 6 persons, Vrijeme pripremanja: 5 minutes, Vrijeme kuhanja: 25 minutes
0-30 minuta
Povrće
Bez orašastih plodova
Sokovnik
Prilozi
Glavna jela
Rešetka
Krumpir
Airfryer
Meso

Sastojci

  • 6 potatoes
  • 1 red onion or 2 spring onions
  • 6-8 slices salami or chorizo
  • ½ red pepper
  • 100 g peas (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 tbsp sour cream
  • 1 tbsp fresh herbs, like chives, tarragon or parsley (optional)
  • pepper & salt to taste

Upute za kuhanje

  • Preheat the Airfryer to 200°C.
  • Scrub the potato skins thoroughly until clean, then dry them with kitchen paper.
  • Place the potatoes in the basket of the Airfryer. Slide the basket into the Airfryer and set the timer for 25 minutes.
  • In the meantime, fi nely chop the onion. Cut the salami and red pepper into bite-sized pieces. Boil the peas for a few minutes until done. Rinse them under cold water, then drain and set aside.
  • When the timer rings and the potatoes are done, set them aside until they are cool enough to handle. Slice the top off each potato. Gently scoop the fluffy insides into a bowl.
  • Mash the fl uffy potato insides with the sour cream using a fork. Mix in the salami, pepper, peas and the fresh herbs, if using. Season with pepper & salt. Fill the baked potatoes with the mixture and serve immediately.
Baked potato | Philips Chef Recipes

Related Products

  • Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions
    -{discount-value}

    Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions

    View product

Klikom na poveznicu napustit ćete službenu web stranicu tvrtke Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Sve poveznice na web-stranice trećih strana koje se mogu pojaviti na ovim stranicama date su samo za vašu udobnost i ni na koji način ne predstavljaju bilo kakvu povezanost ili odobravanje informacija koje se nalaze na tim povezanim web-mjestima. Philips ne daje nikakve izjave niti jamstva bilo koje vrste u vezi s web-mjestovima trećih strana ili informacijama koje se na njima nalaze.

Razumijem

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Našu web stranicu najbolje možete pregledati u najnovijoj verziji Microsoft Edgea, Google Chromea ili Firefoxa.