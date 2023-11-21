Traži pojmove

Ratatouille image

Ratatouille

This versatile dish is packed with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.

Porcije 4 persons, Vrijeme pripremanja: 20 minutes, Vrijeme kuhanja: 45 minutes
0-30 minuta
Povrće
Bez orašastih plodova
Vegetarijanska
Bez laktoze
Glavna jela
Airfryer
Bez mlijeka
Bez glutena

Sastojci

  • 250 grams of eggplant (aubergine), sliced in rounds
  • 250 grams of zucchini (courgette), sliced in rounds
  • 250 grams of bell peppers, sliced
  • 250 grams of tomatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 2 onions, peeled and chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
  • Olive oil
  • Bay leaf
  • Thyme sprig
  • Salt and pepper

Upute za kuhanje

  • Wash and slice all of the vegetables. To peel the tomatoes drop them in boiling water for about 10 seconds and use a sharp paring knife to help slip off the peel.
  • Preheat the HomeCooker for 3 minutes at 175°C.
  • Add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the sliced eggplant and cook, turning occasionally for 5 minutes at 175°C. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and remove the eggplant.
  • Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add the zucchini slices. Cook for about 4 minutes at 175°C, then season with salt and pepper and remove from the pan. Repeat the procedure for the bell peppers
  • Add 2 more tablespoons olive oil and the onions to the pan and sauté for 3 minutes at 175°C.
  • Add the tomatoes and the pre-cooked vegetables: eggplant, zucchini, and bell peppers. Then add the bay leaf and thyme.
  • Add the garlic and salt and pepper if needed. Cover the HomeCooker with the lid and cook at 110°C for 30 minutes.
  • Savjet kuhara: Ratatouille originated in the south of France, and some say in the city of Nice itself. It features the vegetables you would be likely to find in a potager in the middle of summer:
Ratatouille | Philips Chef Recipes

Related Recipes

  • Glavna jela
    Pytt i Panna (Swedish meat & potato hash) | Philips Chef Recipes

    Pytt i Panna (Swedish meat & potato hash) | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta
  • Glavna jela
    Risotto Primavera with asparagus | Philips Chef Recipes

    Risotto Primavera with asparagus | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta
  • Glavna jela
    Tagliatelle alla Bolognese | Philips Chef Recipes

    Tagliatelle alla Bolognese | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta

Related Products

Klikom na poveznicu napustit ćete službenu web stranicu tvrtke Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Sve poveznice na web-stranice trećih strana koje se mogu pojaviti na ovim stranicama date su samo za vašu udobnost i ni na koji način ne predstavljaju bilo kakvu povezanost ili odobravanje informacija koje se nalaze na tim povezanim web-mjestima. Philips ne daje nikakve izjave niti jamstva bilo koje vrste u vezi s web-mjestovima trećih strana ili informacijama koje se na njima nalaze.

Razumijem

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Našu web stranicu najbolje možete pregledati u najnovijoj verziji Microsoft Edgea, Google Chromea ili Firefoxa.