Homemade fries | Philips Chef Recipes

Homemade fries

Each portion contains: 715 kJ/170kcal 4 g protein 6 g fat of which 3 g saturated 25 g carbohydrates 4 g fibre

Porcije 4 persons, Vrijeme pripremanja: 10 minutes, Vrijeme kuhanja: 30 minutes
Bez orašastih plodova
Vegetarijanska
Bez laktoze
Glavna jela
30-60 minuta
Krumpir
Bez mlijeka
Airfryer
Bez glutena

Sastojci

  • 1.2 kg floury potatoes
  • 1 tbsp (olive) oil
  • salt to taste

Upute za kuhanje

  • Peel the potatoes and cut them into long, 8 mm thick French fries. (You can use a French fries cutter for this.)
  • Soak the fries in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly, then pat them dry with kitchen paper.
  • Preheat the Airfryer to 160°C.
  • Put the fries in a large bowl, drizzle with the oil and toss to coat them. Transfer them to the Airfryer basket. Slide the basket into the Airfryerand set the timer for 16 minutes.
  • When the timer rings, slide out the basket and shake the fries. Adjust the temperature to 180°C and set the timer for another 12 minutes.
  • After 6 minutes, slide out the basket and shake the fries again.
  • Fry until the timer rings and the fries are golden brown. Sprinkle with salt and serve on a platter.
