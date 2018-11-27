Meringues with lemon mascarpone and red fruit | Philips Chef Recipes

Traži pojmove

clean kitchen where recipes are prepared

Meringues with lemon mascarpone and red fruit

Sweet and light with a kick

Porcije 4 persons, Vrijeme pripremanja: 25 minutes, Vrijeme kuhanja: 60 minutes
Alkohol
Bez orašastih plodova
60-90 minuta
Vegetarijanska
Aparat za obradu hrane
Deserti i pečene slastice
Voće

Sastojci

  • 1 lemon
  • 2 egg whites
  • 100 g icing sugar
  • 125 g mascarpone
  • 2-3 tablespoons Limoncello (Italian lemon liqueur) or vodka
  • 200 g cherries or raspberries
  • - baking tray covered with baking parchment
  • - food processor with whipper accessory

Upute za kuhanje

  • Clean the lemon and thinly grate half the zest. Pre-heat the oven to 125 ºC.
  • Place the whipper accessory in the food processor and beat the egg whites with ½ teaspoon salt until they’re almost stiff. Add the icing sugar in 3 portions and keep beating with the whipper until the egg whites have become stiff and shiny.
  • Divide the egg whites on the baking tray into 4 circles of about 2-cm high. Using the back of a spoon, make a small well in the middle of each circle, then bake the meringues for about 1 hour until they’re dry and hard on the outside.
  • Turn off the oven, leave the door partly open and let the meringues cool down completely. Carefully take the meringues off the baking tray and store them in an airtight container.
  • Beat the mascarpone until creamy and add the liqueur and lemon zest. Fill the meringues right before serving with the lemon mascarpone and garnish with the fruit.
  • TIPS: 1) To make sure there’s absolutely no grease in the bowl and on the whipper, rub them with a little salt or lemon juice. 2) Use a piping bag with a large, smooth mouthpiece to pipe the meringues onto the baking tray. 3) Replace the mascarpone with ricotta for a reduced-fat version. 4) You can store the meringues for up to 1 week if kept in an airtight container.
  • 25 minutes preparation time (+ 1 hour in the oven)
Meringues with lemon mascarpone and red fruit | Philips Chef Recipes

Related Recipes

  • Deserti i pečene slastice
    Tiramisu | Philips Chef Recipes

    Tiramisu | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta
  • Deserti i pečene slastice
    Sacher chocolate cake | Philips Chef Recipes

    Sacher chocolate cake | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta
  • Deserti i pečene slastice
    French apple tart | Philips Chef Recipes

    French apple tart | Philips Chef Recipes

    Prikaz recepta

Related Products

  • Viva Collection Compact Food Processor
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Compact Food Processor

    View product

Klikom na poveznicu napustit ćete službenu web stranicu tvrtke Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Sve poveznice na web-stranice trećih strana koje se mogu pojaviti na ovim stranicama date su samo za vašu udobnost i ni na koji način ne predstavljaju bilo kakvu povezanost ili odobravanje informacija koje se nalaze na tim povezanim web-mjestima. Philips ne daje nikakve izjave niti jamstva bilo koje vrste u vezi s web-mjestovima trećih strana ili informacijama koje se na njima nalaze.

Razumijem

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Našu web stranicu najbolje možete pregledati u najnovijoj verziji Microsoft Edgea, Google Chromea ili Firefoxa.