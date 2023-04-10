Traži pojmove

Avent Electronic Breastpumps

Poklopac bočice

CP2082/01
Avent
Avent
  • Zaštitite i sačuvajte izdojeno mlijeko s pomoću brtve i poklopca Zaštitite i sačuvajte izdojeno mlijeko s pomoću brtve i poklopca Zaštitite i sačuvajte izdojeno mlijeko s pomoću brtve i poklopca
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Electronic Breastpumps Poklopac bočice

    CP2082/01

    Zaštitite i sačuvajte izdojeno mlijeko s pomoću brtve i poklopca

    Cap and seal protect and preserve breast milk with the milk container of the Breast Pump. The seal and cap make sure that milk is easy and safe to store as they are fridge and freezer safe. They are easy to clean in the

    Avent Electronic Breastpumps Poklopac bočice

    Zaštitite i sačuvajte izdojeno mlijeko s pomoću brtve i poklopca

    Cap and seal protect and preserve breast milk with the milk container of the Breast Pump. The seal and cap make sure that milk is easy and safe to store as they are fridge and freezer safe. They are easy to clean in the

    Zaštitite i sačuvajte izdojeno mlijeko s pomoću brtve i poklopca

    Cap and seal protect and preserve breast milk with the milk container of the Breast Pump. The seal and cap make sure that milk is easy and safe to store as they are fridge and freezer safe. They are easy to clean in the

    Avent Electronic Breastpumps Poklopac bočice

    Zaštitite i sačuvajte izdojeno mlijeko s pomoću brtve i poklopca

    Cap and seal protect and preserve breast milk with the milk container of the Breast Pump. The seal and cap make sure that milk is easy and safe to store as they are fridge and freezer safe. They are easy to clean in the

    Zaštitite i sačuvajte izdojeno mlijeko s pomoću brtve i poklopca

    Pronađite odgovarajuće proizvode na kartici s tehničkim podacima

    Tehničke specifikacije

    • Dijelovi koji se mogu zamijeniti

      Odgovara modelima proizvoda
      • SCF323
      • SCF363

    Pronađite podršku za ovaj proizvod

    Pronađite česta pitanja, rješavanje problema, korisničke priručnike i savjete

    Preporučeni proizvodi

      Nedavno pregledani proizvodi

        © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Sva prava pridržana.

        Našu web stranicu najbolje možete pregledati u najnovijoj verziji Microsoft Edgea, Google Chromea ili Firefoxa.