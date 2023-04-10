Traži pojmove

Philips Avent

Sito uređaja za kuhanje na pari

CP1218
  • Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu
    Philips Avent Sito uređaja za kuhanje na pari

    Use the steamer sieve with the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Just place it in the lid of the steamer jug before securing on top of the jug. Saznajte više

    Provjerite kompatibilnost u nastavku

    • Aparat za pripremu hrane za bebu
    • Narančasta

    Tehničke specifikacije

    • Dio koji se može zamijeniti

      Odgovara modelima proizvoda:
      SCF881

