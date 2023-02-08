SCF291/00
Sterilizirajte u nekoliko minuta i jednostavno pohranite
Sterilizirajte do šest bočica za hranjenje s priborom za samo 10 minuta. Tanak, no prostran sterilizator za bočice Advanced brz je i učinkovit, a ubija do 99,9 % mikroba* za mirnoću pri svakom hranjenju.Saznajte više
Ako ispunjavate uvjete za izuzeće od PDV-a za medicinske uređaje, možete ga iskoristiti za ovaj proizvod. Iznos PDV-a odbit će se od prikazane cijene. Sve pojedinosti navedene su u vašoj košarici.
Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.
Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.
The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.
Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.
Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.
Tehničke specifikacije
Težina i dimenzije
Država podrijetla
Što se nalazi u paketu
Specifikacije ambalaže
Našu web stranicu najbolje možete pregledati u najnovijoj verziji Microsoft Edgea, Google Chromea ili Firefoxa.