    Philips Avent Sterilizator za bočice za bebe

    SCF291/00

    Sterilizirajte do šest bočica za hranjenje s priborom za samo 10 minuta. Tanak, no prostran sterilizator za bočice Advanced brz je i učinkovit, a ubija do 99,9 % mikroba* za mirnoću pri svakom hranjenju.

    Philips Avent Sterilizator za bočice za bebe

    Sterilizirajte za samo 10 minuta

    Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

    Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

    Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

    A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

    A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

    Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.

    Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

    Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

    Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

    Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

    Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

    Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.

    Stays sterile for 24 hours*

    Stays sterile for 24 hours*

    The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

    Roomy inside, compact outside

    Roomy inside, compact outside

    Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

    This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

    This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

    Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

    Tehničke specifikacije

    • Tehničke specifikacije

      Napon
      220 – 240V~ 50 – 60 Hz, 220 V~ 60 Hz (Koreja), 120 – 127 V~ 60 Hz (NAM), 110 V~ 60 Hz (Tajvan)
      Potrošnja energije
      650  W
      Potrošnja energije (isključeno)
      <0,3 W (vrijeme nakon kojeg se automatski isključuje: <1 min)

    • Težina i dimenzije

      Dimenzije
      304 x 183 x 359  mm
      Masa
      1,78  kg

    • Država podrijetla

      Država proizvodnje
      Kina

    • Što se nalazi u paketu

      Hvataljke
      1  kom.
      Električni parni sterilizator
      1 komad

    • Specifikacije ambalaže

      Ambalaža na bazi papira**
      Da

    Pronađite podršku za ovaj proizvod

    Pronađite savjete za proizvode, česta pitanja, korisničke priručnike te informacije o sigurnosti i sukladnosti.
    • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. Rezultati ispitivanja dobiveni su u neovisnom ispitnom laboratoriju.
