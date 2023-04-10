Traži pojmove

Philips Avent

Velika košara sterilizatora

CP1656
  Drži predmete tijekom sterilizacije
    Philips Avent Velika košara sterilizatora

    CP1656

    Drži predmete tijekom sterilizacije

    This large basket for the electric steam sterilizer fits all the medium-sized baby feeding items you want to sterilize: up to six 330 ml Philips Avent bottles, breast pump parts, toddler plates or toddler cutlery. Saznajte više

    Philips Avent Velika košara sterilizatora

    Drži predmete tijekom sterilizacije

    Drži predmete tijekom sterilizacije

    Philips Avent Velika košara sterilizatora

    Drži predmete tijekom sterilizacije

    Drži predmete tijekom sterilizacije

    Provjerite kompatibilnost u nastavku

    • Sterilizatori
    • Prozirno
    • 4 u 1

    Tehničke specifikacije

    • Dio koji se može zamijeniti

      Odgovara modelima proizvoda
      • SCF286
      • SCF287

