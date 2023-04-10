Traži pojmove

Philips Avent

Lopatica

CP1646
  Za prikupljanje svih dobrih sastojaka
    Philips Avent Lopatica

    CP1646

    Za prikupljanje svih dobrih sastojaka

    With this spatula you can easily get the food out of the food maker jug. You can also use it to remove the storage container from the jug during defrosting and heating.

    Philips Avent Lopatica

    Za prikupljanje svih dobrih sastojaka

    With this spatula you can easily get the food out of the food maker jug. You can also use it to remove the storage container from the jug during defrosting and heating. Saznajte više

    Za prikupljanje svih dobrih sastojaka

    With this spatula you can easily get the food out of the food maker jug. You can also use it to remove the storage container from the jug during defrosting and heating. Saznajte više

    Philips Avent Lopatica

    Za prikupljanje svih dobrih sastojaka

    With this spatula you can easily get the food out of the food maker jug. You can also use it to remove the storage container from the jug during defrosting and heating. Saznajte više

    Za prikupljanje svih dobrih sastojaka

    Provjerite kompatibilnost u nastavku

    • Aparat za pripremu hrane za bebu
    • Zelena

    Tehničke specifikacije

    • Dio koji se može zamijeniti

      Odgovara modelima proizvoda
      SCF870/23

    Pronađite podršku za ovaj proizvod

    Pronađite česta pitanja, rješavanje problema, korisničke priručnike i savjete

