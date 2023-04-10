Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu
Use the steamer sieve with the Philips Avent 4-in-1 Steamer blender. Just place it in the lid of the steamer jug before securing on top of the jug. Saznajte više
Ako ispunjavate uvjete za izuzeće od PDV-a za medicinske uređaje, možete ga iskoristiti za ovaj proizvod. Iznos PDV-a odbit će se od prikazane cijene. Sve pojedinosti navedene su u vašoj košarici.
Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu
Use the steamer sieve with the Philips Avent 4-in-1 Steamer blender. Just place it in the lid of the steamer jug before securing on top of the jug. Saznajte više
Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu
Use the steamer sieve with the Philips Avent 4-in-1 Steamer blender. Just place it in the lid of the steamer jug before securing on top of the jug. Saznajte više
Ako ispunjavate uvjete za izuzeće od PDV-a za medicinske uređaje, možete ga iskoristiti za ovaj proizvod. Iznos PDV-a odbit će se od prikazane cijene. Sve pojedinosti navedene su u vašoj košarici.
Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu
Use the steamer sieve with the Philips Avent 4-in-1 Steamer blender. Just place it in the lid of the steamer jug before securing on top of the jug. Saznajte više
Našu web stranicu najbolje možete pregledati u najnovijoj verziji Microsoft Edgea, Google Chromea ili Firefoxa.