Priključni monitori

    Odaberite  rješenje s USB-C priključkom:

    USB-C
    USB-C
    USB-C priključak
    USB priključak
    Profesionalni priključni monitori s USB-C
    Profesionalni priključni monitori s USB
    Logotip USB-C priključka

    USB-C priključak

    Vrlo moćni


    Pozdravite se s punjačima i kabelima za napajanje. Jedan USB-C priključak daje do 90 W za prijenosno računalo ili uređaje, uvodeći red i praktičnost na digitalno radno mjesto. Monitori Philips testirani su kako bi se osigurala kompatibilnost sa širokim rasponom marki i modela prijenosnih računala i telefona.
    Podatkovni logotip

    Podaci

    Nevjerojatna brzina


    Najnoviji standard USB 3.2 omogućuje 20 puta veću brzinu od USB 2.0, što vas čini produktivnijima jer se prijenosi podataka dovršavaju u djeliću uobičajeno potrebnog vremena. Film u punoj razlučivosti 4K, primjerice, moguće je prenijeti za manje od 60 sekundi.
    Logotip za ethernet

    Ethernet

    Ethernet RJ45


    Na gornjoj strani USB čvorišta s više izlaza izvanredno smo postavili priključak za ethernet (RJ45) kako bismo povećali praktičnost.

    Inovativno povezivanje s USB priključkom

    Inovativno povezivanje s USB priključkom
    USB-C banner

    USB-C


    Jedan USB-C zaista može promijeniti korisničko iskustvo i način rada. Nema više kabela punjača, napajanja i signalnih kabela, s jednim sveobuhvatnim rješenjem osiguravate do 90 W za vaše prijenosno računalo ili pametne uređaje i uređujete digitalno radno mjesto.
    Prikaz USB-C monitora

    USB-C proizvodi

    USB Docking banner

    USB priključak


    Najbolje rješenje, dizajnirano za korporacijska i uredska okruženja, je jedinstveni USB-C priključak koji kombinira USB-C, RJ45 i DP izlaz za veću praktičnost. Tako savršeno zamjenjujete vanjske, glomazne samostojeće priključke i uklanjate neuredne kabele sa stola, no osiguravate veliku povezivost.
    Prikaz monitora s USB priključcima

    Proizvodi s USB priključcima

    USB Docking Pro banner

    Profesionalni USB priključak


    Za profesionalne korisnike koji trebaju najnaprednija i najopsežnija vertikalna rješenja, tvrtka Philips dizajnirala je monitore koji omogućuju još svestranije povezivanje s univerzalnim repliciranjem izlaza te osiguravaju višu kvalitetu napajanja i prijenosa podataka i audio/videozapisa. Osim toga, naši profesionalni monitori isporučuju se s tehnikom HDR, naprednim panelima, visokom razlučivosti i većim dimenzijama zaslona za povećanu produktivnost. 
    Prikaz profesionalnih USB priključaka

    Profesionalni USB priključak

    Hibridna veza


    Kao dio naše linije Pro Docking, monitori tvrtke Philips također pružaju rješenja za korisnike prijenosnih računala koje je moguće povezati samo klasičnim USB-A. Hibridni monitori odlikuju se ugrađenom USB priključnom stanicom, opremljenom s tehnologijom DisplayLink s univerzalnim repliciranjem izlaza, tako da korisnici putem jednog dvostrukog USB kabela s priključkom tipa C i tipa A mogu pristupiti perifernim uređajima u uredu, uključujući tipkovnicu, miš i kabel za ethernet RJ-45.
    Hibridna veza
    Prikaz monitora s hibridnom vezom

    Proizvodi s hibridnom vezom

