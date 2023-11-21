Courgette Stuffed with Ground Meat | Philips Chef Recipes

Traži pojmove

Courgette Stuffed with Ground Meat

Main course – 2 portions | snack – 4 portions

Porcije persons, Vrijeme pripremanja: 20 minutes, Vrijeme kuhanja: 20 minutes
Sastojci

  • 1 large courgette (approx. 400 g)
  • 50 g feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • ½ tablespoon mild paprika powder
  • 200 g lean ground beef
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Shallow bowl, diameter 15 cm

Upute za kuhanje

  • Cut the ends off the courgette and cut it into six equal parts. Set the parts upright and carve them out with a teaspoon to 1/2 cm off the sides and 1 cm off the bottom. Sprinkle the inside with a little salt.
  • Preheat the AirFryer to 180°C.
  • Mix the ground beef with the feta cheese, garlic, paprika powder and pepper to taste and mix well. Divide the ground beef into six equal portions. Fill the hollow courgette parts with ground beef and press in the mixture. Smooth the top with a moist hand.
  • Put the courgette in the bowl and place the bowl in the basket. Slide the basket into the AirFryer and set the timer to 20 minutes. Bake the stuffed courgette until it is brown and done. Delicious with yellow rice and roasted cherry tomatoes.
