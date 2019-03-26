Want to make the most of your Philips Airfryer? Then you need the HomeID-app. The recipe app loaded with the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations. Search hundreds of Airfryer recipes in the recipe finder, share your culinary creations and get ideas and inspiration from our community.
Download the HomeID-app for easy Airfryer recipes.
HomeID-app: Tasty Airfryer recipes in one recipe app
Explore hundreds of recipes for frying, baking, roasting & grilling.
Search by cuisine, prep time, meal type and more.
Get recommendations to suit your taste and diet.
Get inspired by easy Airfryer recipes for chicken, fries, pizza, vegetables and even dessert.
Main courses
One pan Dill Coated Salmon & Asparagus
Looking for a healthy and easy meal? Look no further than this dill coated salmon & asparagus recipe. You only need 8 ingredients and it all cooks together at once! Just 15 minutes from start to finish for a protein packed and low carb meal - perfect for an easy weeknight meal or a holiday dinner!
Servings 2 Preparation time 7 minutes Cooking time: 6-8 minutes (depending on preference and thickness of fish)
For those who love buffalo wings, but have kids at home who won’t eat them because they are too spicy for their liking, try a more sweet and savory sauce. The results are finger-licking good! This recipe will quickly become a family favorite, served with a green salad. Also a great recipe for getting the kids involved!
Servings 4 Preparation time 10 minutes Cooking time: 40 minutes
When you try a new Airfryer recipe, let the world taste it. Share your Airfryer cookbook with your fans. Check out recipe ideas, photos and videos from our community.
See what others are cooking
1.6M
Viewed recipes
762
Created own recipes
24K
Followed new cooks
Questions & Answers
How do I download the HomeID-app?
You can download the HomeID-app both on the Apple App Store and Google Play Apps. Simply click on the links above or open the relevant app store program on your device and search for HomeID.
What kind of recipes can I find in the HomeID-app?
The HomeID app contains hundreds of recipes for frying, baking, roasting and grilling. From French fries and fried chicken to bread and brownies, you can find recipes to suit any taste and diet.
Can I upload new recipes to HomeID-app?
Yes! If you cook up a tasty Airfryer recipe, you can save and upload it to your very own cookbook on the HomeID-app. Now, store all your favorite recipes in one handy location.
Can I share my recipes with other HomeID-app users?
Following and sharing content with other chefs is only available in the Netherlands, Germany and Austria at this time. You can still enjoy the full app functionality, including saving favorite recipes and creating your own recipes, in all other markets.
Change the way you cook
Don’t have a Philips Airfryer yet? You can make almost any meal – from fried chicken and French fries to muffins and brownies – with less fat, less time and less mess.
Get your own Airfryer today and use it with the HomeID recipe app to create delicious dishes in an easy, healthy way.
