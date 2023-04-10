Traži pojmove

Poklopac uređajaza kuhanje na pari

CP1213/01
  • Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu
    This lid seals the jug of the Philips Avent 4-in-1 Steamer Blender. For steaming or blending your baby's ingredients. Saznajte više

    Provjerite kompatibilnost u nastavku

    • Aparat za pripremu hrane za bebu
    • Tamnosiva

    Tehničke specifikacije

    • Dio koji se može zamijeniti

      Odgovara modelima proizvoda:
      SCF883

