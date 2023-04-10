Traži pojmove

Philips Avent

Poklopac uređaja za kuhanje na pari

CP1212/01
  • Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu
    Philips Avent Poklopac uređaja za kuhanje na pari

    CP1212/01

    Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu

    This lid seals the jug of the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. For steaming or blending your baby's ingredients.

    Philips Avent Poklopac uređaja za kuhanje na pari

    Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu

    This lid seals the jug of the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. For steaming or blending your baby's ingredients. Saznajte više

    Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu

    This lid seals the jug of the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. For steaming or blending your baby's ingredients. Saznajte više

    Philips Avent Poklopac uređaja za kuhanje na pari

    Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu

    This lid seals the jug of the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. For steaming or blending your baby's ingredients. Saznajte više

    Za pripremu svježe hrane za bebu

    Provjerite kompatibilnost u nastavku

    • Aparat za pripremu hrane za bebu
    • Bijela/narančasta

    Tehničke specifikacije

    • Dio koji se može zamijeniti

      Odgovara modelima proizvoda:
      SCF881

