IntelliSave AX700

Anesthesia system

Get a complete anesthesia workstation with Philips IntelliSave AX700. A number of high-end features support low-flow and minimal-flow anesthesia, and provide extensive ventilation capabilities. All fitted in a slim, ergonomic design.

Features
Everything you need in one

The IntelliSave AX700 provides rich functionality as standard, such as the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation. These remove the need to have separate systems beside or behind the machine. It also has mounting interfaces for patient monitors and a second display for monitoring or for an anesthesia information management system.

The IntelliSave AX700 provides rich functionality as standard, such as the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation. These remove the need to have separate systems beside or behind the machine. It also has mounting interfaces for patient monitors and a second display for monitoring or for an anesthesia information management system.

Everything you need in one

Fast assembly

Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine, breathing system, and patient. Our vertically-integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bellows, breathing system, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. That means no tubing between the IBS and the machine, and only two hoses – for inspiration and expiration – between the IBS and the patient. The vertical design makes the IBS moisture-tolerant.

Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine, breathing system, and patient. Our vertically-integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bellows, breathing system, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. That means no tubing between the IBS and the machine, and only two hoses – for inspiration and expiration – between the IBS and the patient. The vertical design makes the IBS moisture-tolerant.

Fast assembly

Exact control and display of gas mixtures

The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O² and the air or N²O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.

The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O² and the air or N²O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.

Exact control and display of gas mixtures

Ventilate young and old patients

Match the ventilation requirements of patients from the neonatal to elderly with the wide variety of ventilation modes. This includes the advanced PRVT ventilation mode. It combines the advantages of pressure-controlled and volume-controlled ventilation, by adjusting the ventilation parameters to protect the patient’s lungs from barotrauma while trying to provide the desired tidal volume.

Match the ventilation requirements of patients from the neonatal to elderly with the wide variety of ventilation modes. This includes the advanced PRVT ventilation mode. It combines the advantages of pressure-controlled and volume-controlled ventilation, by adjusting the ventilation parameters to protect the patient’s lungs from barotrauma while trying to provide the desired tidal volume.

Ventilate young and old patients

Save space and work comfortably

The compact size and convenient mobility of the IntelliSave AX700 help it fit even in operating theaters where space is limited. Keep your workspace tidy with two drawers for user manuals, accessories, and other items. The tabletop has integrated side rails and enough space for the anesthesia record or syringes. Use the adjustable LED light to illuminate your writing surface or other items without distracting the surgeon.

The compact size and convenient mobility of the IntelliSave AX700 help it fit even in operating theaters where space is limited. Keep your workspace tidy with two drawers for user manuals, accessories, and other items. The tabletop has integrated side rails and enough space for the anesthesia record or syringes. Use the adjustable LED light to illuminate your writing surface or other items without distracting the surgeon.

Save space and work comfortably

Access controls, quickly and easily

Applying extensive know-how of anesthesia workflows and workspaces, we have grouped the controls and indicators for fast, intuitive access. The 15” color touchscreen – used to set the anesthesia machine functions, and display the settings and measured data – is structured for easy usability and understanding. The screen also integrates measurements from the optional Multigas Module.*

Applying extensive know-how of anesthesia workflows and workspaces, we have grouped the controls and indicators for fast, intuitive access. The 15” color touchscreen – used to set the anesthesia machine functions, and display the settings and measured data – is structured for easy usability and understanding. The screen also integrates measurements from the optional Multigas Module.*

Access controls, quickly and easily

Promotes safe operation

The built-in battery backup has separate batteries for the user interface, gas mixer, and ventilator. It allows uninterrupted anesthetic delivery for up to 90 minutes, even if external power fails. Even without any mains power or batteries, the critical functions are mechanically and pneumatically operated.

The built-in battery backup has separate batteries for the user interface, gas mixer, and ventilator. It allows uninterrupted anesthetic delivery for up to 90 minutes, even if external power fails. Even without any mains power or batteries, the critical functions are mechanically and pneumatically operated.

Promotes safe operation

Maintain with ease

Smooth surfaces on the IntelliSave AX700 support easy cleaning and are designed to help you get ready for the next patient. The integrated breathing system, with only 13 components, can be taken apart for cleaning in under 60 seconds. The unambiguous design also prevents reassembly errors. The ease of maintenance is further enhanced by long intervals for preventive maintenance (once a year) which is possible through the reliability of the system.

Smooth surfaces on the IntelliSave AX700 support easy cleaning and are designed to help you get ready for the next patient. The integrated breathing system, with only 13 components, can be taken apart for cleaning in under 60 seconds. The unambiguous design also prevents reassembly errors. The ease of maintenance is further enhanced by long intervals for preventive maintenance (once a year) which is possible through the reliability of the system.

Maintain with ease

Count on us as your patients count on you

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

Count on us as your patients count on you

Add new capabilities as you need them

The IntelliSave AX700 is ready to grow with your personal needs and advances in anesthesia practice. Add advanced ventilation modes, like Pressure Regulated Volume Target (PRVT),* or special support for neonatal or heart-lung machine (HLM) scenarios. The optional Multigas Module* can be used to monitor O², N²O, CO², RR, and an anaesthesia agent (with automatic agent identification). Add one of Philips patient monitors with anesthesia-specific features, like EEG, Bispectral Index (BIS) , or Neuromuscular Transmission (NMT). You can mount these monitors to the left of the IntelliSave AX700, to keep cables short, and make it easy to view when attending to the patient. Get decision and documentation support with Philips IntelliSpace anesthesia information management system. A data communication interface (available through the optional SmartLog communication port) lets you include data from the anesthesia machine with other relevant patient information on the patient monitor display, or communicate data to ot

The IntelliSave AX700 is ready to grow with your personal needs and advances in anesthesia practice. Add advanced ventilation modes, like Pressure Regulated Volume Target (PRVT),* or special support for neonatal or heart-lung machine (HLM) scenarios. The optional Multigas Module* can be used to monitor O², N²O, CO², RR, and an anaesthesia agent (with automatic agent identification). Add one of Philips patient monitors with anesthesia-specific features, like EEG, Bispectral Index (BIS) , or Neuromuscular Transmission (NMT). You can mount these monitors to the left of the IntelliSave AX700, to keep cables short, and make it easy to view when attending to the patient. Get decision and documentation support with Philips IntelliSpace anesthesia information management system. A data communication interface (available through the optional SmartLog communication port) lets you include data from the anesthesia machine with other relevant patient information on the patient monitor display, or communicate data to ot

Add new capabilities as you need them

Everything you need in one

The IntelliSave AX700 provides rich functionality as standard, such as the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation. These remove the need to have separate systems beside or behind the machine. It also has mounting interfaces for patient monitors and a second display for monitoring or for an anesthesia information management system.

The IntelliSave AX700 provides rich functionality as standard, such as the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation. These remove the need to have separate systems beside or behind the machine. It also has mounting interfaces for patient monitors and a second display for monitoring or for an anesthesia information management system.

Everything you need in one

Fast assembly

Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine, breathing system, and patient. Our vertically-integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bellows, breathing system, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. That means no tubing between the IBS and the machine, and only two hoses – for inspiration and expiration – between the IBS and the patient. The vertical design makes the IBS moisture-tolerant.

Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine, breathing system, and patient. Our vertically-integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bellows, breathing system, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. That means no tubing between the IBS and the machine, and only two hoses – for inspiration and expiration – between the IBS and the patient. The vertical design makes the IBS moisture-tolerant.

Fast assembly

Exact control and display of gas mixtures

The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O² and the air or N²O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.

The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O² and the air or N²O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.

Exact control and display of gas mixtures

Ventilate young and old patients

Match the ventilation requirements of patients from the neonatal to elderly with the wide variety of ventilation modes. This includes the advanced PRVT ventilation mode. It combines the advantages of pressure-controlled and volume-controlled ventilation, by adjusting the ventilation parameters to protect the patient’s lungs from barotrauma while trying to provide the desired tidal volume.

Match the ventilation requirements of patients from the neonatal to elderly with the wide variety of ventilation modes. This includes the advanced PRVT ventilation mode. It combines the advantages of pressure-controlled and volume-controlled ventilation, by adjusting the ventilation parameters to protect the patient’s lungs from barotrauma while trying to provide the desired tidal volume.

Ventilate young and old patients

Save space and work comfortably

The compact size and convenient mobility of the IntelliSave AX700 help it fit even in operating theaters where space is limited. Keep your workspace tidy with two drawers for user manuals, accessories, and other items. The tabletop has integrated side rails and enough space for the anesthesia record or syringes. Use the adjustable LED light to illuminate your writing surface or other items without distracting the surgeon.

The compact size and convenient mobility of the IntelliSave AX700 help it fit even in operating theaters where space is limited. Keep your workspace tidy with two drawers for user manuals, accessories, and other items. The tabletop has integrated side rails and enough space for the anesthesia record or syringes. Use the adjustable LED light to illuminate your writing surface or other items without distracting the surgeon.

Save space and work comfortably

Access controls, quickly and easily

Applying extensive know-how of anesthesia workflows and workspaces, we have grouped the controls and indicators for fast, intuitive access. The 15” color touchscreen – used to set the anesthesia machine functions, and display the settings and measured data – is structured for easy usability and understanding. The screen also integrates measurements from the optional Multigas Module.*

Applying extensive know-how of anesthesia workflows and workspaces, we have grouped the controls and indicators for fast, intuitive access. The 15” color touchscreen – used to set the anesthesia machine functions, and display the settings and measured data – is structured for easy usability and understanding. The screen also integrates measurements from the optional Multigas Module.*

Access controls, quickly and easily

Promotes safe operation

The built-in battery backup has separate batteries for the user interface, gas mixer, and ventilator. It allows uninterrupted anesthetic delivery for up to 90 minutes, even if external power fails. Even without any mains power or batteries, the critical functions are mechanically and pneumatically operated.

The built-in battery backup has separate batteries for the user interface, gas mixer, and ventilator. It allows uninterrupted anesthetic delivery for up to 90 minutes, even if external power fails. Even without any mains power or batteries, the critical functions are mechanically and pneumatically operated.

Promotes safe operation

Maintain with ease

Smooth surfaces on the IntelliSave AX700 support easy cleaning and are designed to help you get ready for the next patient. The integrated breathing system, with only 13 components, can be taken apart for cleaning in under 60 seconds. The unambiguous design also prevents reassembly errors. The ease of maintenance is further enhanced by long intervals for preventive maintenance (once a year) which is possible through the reliability of the system.

Smooth surfaces on the IntelliSave AX700 support easy cleaning and are designed to help you get ready for the next patient. The integrated breathing system, with only 13 components, can be taken apart for cleaning in under 60 seconds. The unambiguous design also prevents reassembly errors. The ease of maintenance is further enhanced by long intervals for preventive maintenance (once a year) which is possible through the reliability of the system.

Maintain with ease

Count on us as your patients count on you

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

Count on us as your patients count on you

Add new capabilities as you need them

The IntelliSave AX700 is ready to grow with your personal needs and advances in anesthesia practice. Add advanced ventilation modes, like Pressure Regulated Volume Target (PRVT),* or special support for neonatal or heart-lung machine (HLM) scenarios. The optional Multigas Module* can be used to monitor O², N²O, CO², RR, and an anaesthesia agent (with automatic agent identification). Add one of Philips patient monitors with anesthesia-specific features, like EEG, Bispectral Index (BIS) , or Neuromuscular Transmission (NMT). You can mount these monitors to the left of the IntelliSave AX700, to keep cables short, and make it easy to view when attending to the patient. Get decision and documentation support with Philips IntelliSpace anesthesia information management system. A data communication interface (available through the optional SmartLog communication port) lets you include data from the anesthesia machine with other relevant patient information on the patient monitor display, or communicate data to ot

The IntelliSave AX700 is ready to grow with your personal needs and advances in anesthesia practice. Add advanced ventilation modes, like Pressure Regulated Volume Target (PRVT),* or special support for neonatal or heart-lung machine (HLM) scenarios. The optional Multigas Module* can be used to monitor O², N²O, CO², RR, and an anaesthesia agent (with automatic agent identification). Add one of Philips patient monitors with anesthesia-specific features, like EEG, Bispectral Index (BIS) , or Neuromuscular Transmission (NMT). You can mount these monitors to the left of the IntelliSave AX700, to keep cables short, and make it easy to view when attending to the patient. Get decision and documentation support with Philips IntelliSpace anesthesia information management system. A data communication interface (available through the optional SmartLog communication port) lets you include data from the anesthesia machine with other relevant patient information on the patient monitor display, or communicate data to ot

Add new capabilities as you need them

Documentation

Brochure

Specifications

Physical characteristics
Physical characteristics
Dimensions (H x W x D)
  • 1550 × 810 × 790 mm
Weight
  • 150 kg
Components
Components
Fresh gas flow
  • Electronic flow meters and flow control, Total flow range: 0–20 L/min
Vaporizers
  • Back bar for two Selectatec- or Dräger- style vaporizers with interlock safety mechanism
Integrated breathing system (IBS)
  • Condensation insensitive, vertical design Fresh gas introduced after the inspiratory valve
System parameters
System parameters
Absorber capacity
  • Volume 1420 mL. Capacity approx. 880 g soda lime
Tidal volume
  • 10 to 1500 ml (PRVT* and Neonatal mode) 20 to 1500 ml (VCV)
Respiration rate
  • 4 to 80 bpm
I:E ratio
  • 3:1 to 1:9,9
Electronic PEEP
  • 4 to 20 hPa (cmH2O)
Inspiratory pressure
  • PCV mode: 4 to 67 hPa (cmH2O) PSV mode: 4 to 50 hPa (cmH2O)
AGSS
  • 30 to 40 L/min
Ventilation measurements
  • Peak, Plateau, PEEP and Mean Pressure, Patient compliance, Tidal and Minute volume, Spirometry loop
Integrated Multigas Module
  • Up to 2 agents (with automatic agent identification), CO2, O2, N2O, Respiration rate
Physical characteristics
Physical characteristics
Dimensions (H x W x D)
  • 1550 × 810 × 790 mm
Weight
  • 150 kg
Components
Components
Fresh gas flow
  • Electronic flow meters and flow control, Total flow range: 0–20 L/min
Vaporizers
  • Back bar for two Selectatec- or Dräger- style vaporizers with interlock safety mechanism
Integrated breathing system (IBS)
  • Condensation insensitive, vertical design Fresh gas introduced after the inspiratory valve
System parameters
System parameters
Absorber capacity
  • Volume 1420 mL. Capacity approx. 880 g soda lime
Tidal volume
  • 10 to 1500 ml (PRVT* and Neonatal mode) 20 to 1500 ml (VCV)
Respiration rate
  • 4 to 80 bpm
I:E ratio
  • 3:1 to 1:9,9
Electronic PEEP
  • 4 to 20 hPa (cmH2O)
Inspiratory pressure
  • PCV mode: 4 to 67 hPa (cmH2O) PSV mode: 4 to 50 hPa (cmH2O)
AGSS
  • 30 to 40 L/min
Ventilation measurements
  • Peak, Plateau, PEEP and Mean Pressure, Patient compliance, Tidal and Minute volume, Spirometry loop
Integrated Multigas Module
  • Up to 2 agents (with automatic agent identification), CO2, O2, N2O, Respiration rate
  • *Optional
  • NOTE: Not all products are available in all countries, please check with your local Philips representative.

