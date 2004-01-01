Get a complete anesthesia workstation with Philips IntelliSave AX700. A number of high-end features support low-flow and minimal-flow anesthesia, and provide extensive ventilation capabilities. All fitted in a slim, ergonomic design.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The IntelliSave AX700 provides rich functionality as standard, such as the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation. These remove the need to have separate systems beside or behind the machine. It also has mounting interfaces for patient monitors and a second display for monitoring or for an anesthesia information management system.
Everything you need in one
The IntelliSave AX700 provides rich functionality as standard, such as the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation. These remove the need to have separate systems beside or behind the machine. It also has mounting interfaces for patient monitors and a second display for monitoring or for an anesthesia information management system.
Everything you need in one
The IntelliSave AX700 provides rich functionality as standard, such as the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation. These remove the need to have separate systems beside or behind the machine. It also has mounting interfaces for patient monitors and a second display for monitoring or for an anesthesia information management system.
The IntelliSave AX700 provides rich functionality as standard, such as the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation. These remove the need to have separate systems beside or behind the machine. It also has mounting interfaces for patient monitors and a second display for monitoring or for an anesthesia information management system.
Fast assembly || KBA
Fast assembly
Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine,
breathing system, and patient. Our vertically-integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bellows, breathing system, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. That means no tubing between the IBS and the machine, and only two hoses – for inspiration and expiration – between the IBS and the patient. The vertical design makes the IBS moisture-tolerant.
Fast assembly
Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine,
breathing system, and patient. Our vertically-integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bellows, breathing system, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. That means no tubing between the IBS and the machine, and only two hoses – for inspiration and expiration – between the IBS and the patient. The vertical design makes the IBS moisture-tolerant.
Fast assembly
Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine,
breathing system, and patient. Our vertically-integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bellows, breathing system, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. That means no tubing between the IBS and the machine, and only two hoses – for inspiration and expiration – between the IBS and the patient. The vertical design makes the IBS moisture-tolerant.
Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine,
breathing system, and patient. Our vertically-integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bellows, breathing system, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. That means no tubing between the IBS and the machine, and only two hoses – for inspiration and expiration – between the IBS and the patient. The vertical design makes the IBS moisture-tolerant.
Exact control and display of gas mix... || KBA
Exact control and display of gas mixtures
The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O² and the air or N²O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.
Exact control and display of gas mixtures
The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O² and the air or N²O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.
Exact control and display of gas mixtures
The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O² and the air or N²O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.
The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O² and the air or N²O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.
Ventilate young and
old patients || KBA
Ventilate young and
old patients
Match the ventilation requirements of patients from the neonatal to elderly with the wide variety of ventilation modes. This includes the advanced PRVT ventilation mode. It combines the advantages of pressure-controlled and volume-controlled ventilation, by adjusting the ventilation parameters to protect the patient’s lungs from barotrauma while trying to provide the desired tidal volume.
Ventilate young and
old patients
Match the ventilation requirements of patients from the neonatal to elderly with the wide variety of ventilation modes. This includes the advanced PRVT ventilation mode. It combines the advantages of pressure-controlled and volume-controlled ventilation, by adjusting the ventilation parameters to protect the patient’s lungs from barotrauma while trying to provide the desired tidal volume.
Ventilate young and
old patients
Match the ventilation requirements of patients from the neonatal to elderly with the wide variety of ventilation modes. This includes the advanced PRVT ventilation mode. It combines the advantages of pressure-controlled and volume-controlled ventilation, by adjusting the ventilation parameters to protect the patient’s lungs from barotrauma while trying to provide the desired tidal volume.
Match the ventilation requirements of patients from the neonatal to elderly with the wide variety of ventilation modes. This includes the advanced PRVT ventilation mode. It combines the advantages of pressure-controlled and volume-controlled ventilation, by adjusting the ventilation parameters to protect the patient’s lungs from barotrauma while trying to provide the desired tidal volume.
Save space and
work comfortably || KBA
Save space and
work comfortably
The compact size and convenient mobility of the IntelliSave AX700 help it fit even in operating theaters where space is limited. Keep your workspace tidy with two drawers for user manuals, accessories, and other items. The tabletop has integrated side rails and enough space for the anesthesia record or syringes. Use the adjustable LED light to illuminate your writing surface or other items without distracting the surgeon.
Save space and
work comfortably
The compact size and convenient mobility of the IntelliSave AX700 help it fit even in operating theaters where space is limited. Keep your workspace tidy with two drawers for user manuals, accessories, and other items. The tabletop has integrated side rails and enough space for the anesthesia record or syringes. Use the adjustable LED light to illuminate your writing surface or other items without distracting the surgeon.
Save space and
work comfortably
The compact size and convenient mobility of the IntelliSave AX700 help it fit even in operating theaters where space is limited. Keep your workspace tidy with two drawers for user manuals, accessories, and other items. The tabletop has integrated side rails and enough space for the anesthesia record or syringes. Use the adjustable LED light to illuminate your writing surface or other items without distracting the surgeon.
The compact size and convenient mobility of the IntelliSave AX700 help it fit even in operating theaters where space is limited. Keep your workspace tidy with two drawers for user manuals, accessories, and other items. The tabletop has integrated side rails and enough space for the anesthesia record or syringes. Use the adjustable LED light to illuminate your writing surface or other items without distracting the surgeon.
Access controls,
quickly and easily || KBA
Access controls,
quickly and easily
Applying extensive know-how of anesthesia workflows and workspaces, we have grouped the controls
and indicators for fast, intuitive access. The 15” color touchscreen – used to set the anesthesia machine
functions, and display the settings and measured data – is structured for easy usability and understanding. The screen also integrates measurements from the optional Multigas Module.*
Access controls,
quickly and easily
Applying extensive know-how of anesthesia workflows and workspaces, we have grouped the controls
and indicators for fast, intuitive access. The 15” color touchscreen – used to set the anesthesia machine
functions, and display the settings and measured data – is structured for easy usability and understanding. The screen also integrates measurements from the optional Multigas Module.*
Access controls,
quickly and easily
Applying extensive know-how of anesthesia workflows and workspaces, we have grouped the controls
and indicators for fast, intuitive access. The 15” color touchscreen – used to set the anesthesia machine
functions, and display the settings and measured data – is structured for easy usability and understanding. The screen also integrates measurements from the optional Multigas Module.*
Applying extensive know-how of anesthesia workflows and workspaces, we have grouped the controls
and indicators for fast, intuitive access. The 15” color touchscreen – used to set the anesthesia machine
functions, and display the settings and measured data – is structured for easy usability and understanding. The screen also integrates measurements from the optional Multigas Module.*
Promotes safe operation || KBA
Promotes safe operation
The built-in battery backup has separate batteries for the user interface, gas mixer, and ventilator. It allows uninterrupted anesthetic delivery for up to 90 minutes, even if external power fails. Even without any mains power or batteries, the critical functions are mechanically and pneumatically operated.
Promotes safe operation
The built-in battery backup has separate batteries for the user interface, gas mixer, and ventilator. It allows uninterrupted anesthetic delivery for up to 90 minutes, even if external power fails. Even without any mains power or batteries, the critical functions are mechanically and pneumatically operated.
Promotes safe operation
The built-in battery backup has separate batteries for the user interface, gas mixer, and ventilator. It allows uninterrupted anesthetic delivery for up to 90 minutes, even if external power fails. Even without any mains power or batteries, the critical functions are mechanically and pneumatically operated.
The built-in battery backup has separate batteries for the user interface, gas mixer, and ventilator. It allows uninterrupted anesthetic delivery for up to 90 minutes, even if external power fails. Even without any mains power or batteries, the critical functions are mechanically and pneumatically operated.
Maintain with ease || KBA
Maintain with ease
Smooth surfaces on the IntelliSave AX700 support easy cleaning and are designed to help you get ready for the next patient. The integrated breathing system, with only 13 components, can be taken apart for cleaning in under 60 seconds. The unambiguous design also prevents reassembly errors. The ease of maintenance is further enhanced by long intervals for preventive maintenance (once a year) which is possible through the reliability of the system.
Maintain with ease
Smooth surfaces on the IntelliSave AX700 support easy cleaning and are designed to help you get ready for the next patient. The integrated breathing system, with only 13 components, can be taken apart for cleaning in under 60 seconds. The unambiguous design also prevents reassembly errors. The ease of maintenance is further enhanced by long intervals for preventive maintenance (once a year) which is possible through the reliability of the system.
Maintain with ease
Smooth surfaces on the IntelliSave AX700 support easy cleaning and are designed to help you get ready for the next patient. The integrated breathing system, with only 13 components, can be taken apart for cleaning in under 60 seconds. The unambiguous design also prevents reassembly errors. The ease of maintenance is further enhanced by long intervals for preventive maintenance (once a year) which is possible through the reliability of the system.
Smooth surfaces on the IntelliSave AX700 support easy cleaning and are designed to help you get ready for the next patient. The integrated breathing system, with only 13 components, can be taken apart for cleaning in under 60 seconds. The unambiguous design also prevents reassembly errors. The ease of maintenance is further enhanced by long intervals for preventive maintenance (once a year) which is possible through the reliability of the system.
Count on us as your
patients count o... || KBA
Count on us as your
patients count on you
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Count on us as your
patients count on you
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Count on us as your
patients count on you
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Add new capabilities as you need them || KBA
Add new capabilities as you need them
The IntelliSave AX700 is ready to grow with your personal needs and advances in anesthesia practice. Add advanced ventilation modes, like Pressure Regulated Volume Target (PRVT),* or special support for neonatal or heart-lung machine (HLM) scenarios.
The optional Multigas Module* can be used to monitor O², N²O, CO², RR, and an anaesthesia agent (with automatic agent identification). Add one of Philips patient monitors with anesthesia-specific features, like EEG, Bispectral Index (BIS) , or Neuromuscular Transmission (NMT). You can mount these monitors to the left of the IntelliSave AX700, to keep cables short, and make it easy to view when attending to the patient.
Get decision and documentation support with Philips IntelliSpace anesthesia information management system. A data communication interface (available through the optional SmartLog communication port) lets you include data from the anesthesia machine with other relevant patient information on the patient monitor display, or communicate data to ot
Add new capabilities as you need them
The IntelliSave AX700 is ready to grow with your personal needs and advances in anesthesia practice. Add advanced ventilation modes, like Pressure Regulated Volume Target (PRVT),* or special support for neonatal or heart-lung machine (HLM) scenarios.
The optional Multigas Module* can be used to monitor O², N²O, CO², RR, and an anaesthesia agent (with automatic agent identification). Add one of Philips patient monitors with anesthesia-specific features, like EEG, Bispectral Index (BIS) , or Neuromuscular Transmission (NMT). You can mount these monitors to the left of the IntelliSave AX700, to keep cables short, and make it easy to view when attending to the patient.
Get decision and documentation support with Philips IntelliSpace anesthesia information management system. A data communication interface (available through the optional SmartLog communication port) lets you include data from the anesthesia machine with other relevant patient information on the patient monitor display, or communicate data to ot
Add new capabilities as you need them
The IntelliSave AX700 is ready to grow with your personal needs and advances in anesthesia practice. Add advanced ventilation modes, like Pressure Regulated Volume Target (PRVT),* or special support for neonatal or heart-lung machine (HLM) scenarios.
The optional Multigas Module* can be used to monitor O², N²O, CO², RR, and an anaesthesia agent (with automatic agent identification). Add one of Philips patient monitors with anesthesia-specific features, like EEG, Bispectral Index (BIS) , or Neuromuscular Transmission (NMT). You can mount these monitors to the left of the IntelliSave AX700, to keep cables short, and make it easy to view when attending to the patient.
Get decision and documentation support with Philips IntelliSpace anesthesia information management system. A data communication interface (available through the optional SmartLog communication port) lets you include data from the anesthesia machine with other relevant patient information on the patient monitor display, or communicate data to ot
The IntelliSave AX700 is ready to grow with your personal needs and advances in anesthesia practice. Add advanced ventilation modes, like Pressure Regulated Volume Target (PRVT),* or special support for neonatal or heart-lung machine (HLM) scenarios.
The optional Multigas Module* can be used to monitor O², N²O, CO², RR, and an anaesthesia agent (with automatic agent identification). Add one of Philips patient monitors with anesthesia-specific features, like EEG, Bispectral Index (BIS) , or Neuromuscular Transmission (NMT). You can mount these monitors to the left of the IntelliSave AX700, to keep cables short, and make it easy to view when attending to the patient.
Get decision and documentation support with Philips IntelliSpace anesthesia information management system. A data communication interface (available through the optional SmartLog communication port) lets you include data from the anesthesia machine with other relevant patient information on the patient monitor display, or communicate data to ot
The IntelliSave AX700 provides rich functionality as standard, such as the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation. These remove the need to have separate systems beside or behind the machine. It also has mounting interfaces for patient monitors and a second display for monitoring or for an anesthesia information management system.
Everything you need in one
The IntelliSave AX700 provides rich functionality as standard, such as the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation. These remove the need to have separate systems beside or behind the machine. It also has mounting interfaces for patient monitors and a second display for monitoring or for an anesthesia information management system.
Everything you need in one
The IntelliSave AX700 provides rich functionality as standard, such as the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation. These remove the need to have separate systems beside or behind the machine. It also has mounting interfaces for patient monitors and a second display for monitoring or for an anesthesia information management system.
The IntelliSave AX700 provides rich functionality as standard, such as the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation. These remove the need to have separate systems beside or behind the machine. It also has mounting interfaces for patient monitors and a second display for monitoring or for an anesthesia information management system.
Fast assembly || KBA
Fast assembly
Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine,
breathing system, and patient. Our vertically-integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bellows, breathing system, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. That means no tubing between the IBS and the machine, and only two hoses – for inspiration and expiration – between the IBS and the patient. The vertical design makes the IBS moisture-tolerant.
Fast assembly
Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine,
breathing system, and patient. Our vertically-integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bellows, breathing system, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. That means no tubing between the IBS and the machine, and only two hoses – for inspiration and expiration – between the IBS and the patient. The vertical design makes the IBS moisture-tolerant.
Fast assembly
Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine,
breathing system, and patient. Our vertically-integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bellows, breathing system, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. That means no tubing between the IBS and the machine, and only two hoses – for inspiration and expiration – between the IBS and the patient. The vertical design makes the IBS moisture-tolerant.
Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine,
breathing system, and patient. Our vertically-integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bellows, breathing system, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. That means no tubing between the IBS and the machine, and only two hoses – for inspiration and expiration – between the IBS and the patient. The vertical design makes the IBS moisture-tolerant.
Exact control and display of gas mix... || KBA
Exact control and display of gas mixtures
The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O² and the air or N²O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.
Exact control and display of gas mixtures
The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O² and the air or N²O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.
Exact control and display of gas mixtures
The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O² and the air or N²O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.
The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O² and the air or N²O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.
Ventilate young and
old patients || KBA
Ventilate young and
old patients
Match the ventilation requirements of patients from the neonatal to elderly with the wide variety of ventilation modes. This includes the advanced PRVT ventilation mode. It combines the advantages of pressure-controlled and volume-controlled ventilation, by adjusting the ventilation parameters to protect the patient’s lungs from barotrauma while trying to provide the desired tidal volume.
Ventilate young and
old patients
Match the ventilation requirements of patients from the neonatal to elderly with the wide variety of ventilation modes. This includes the advanced PRVT ventilation mode. It combines the advantages of pressure-controlled and volume-controlled ventilation, by adjusting the ventilation parameters to protect the patient’s lungs from barotrauma while trying to provide the desired tidal volume.
Ventilate young and
old patients
Match the ventilation requirements of patients from the neonatal to elderly with the wide variety of ventilation modes. This includes the advanced PRVT ventilation mode. It combines the advantages of pressure-controlled and volume-controlled ventilation, by adjusting the ventilation parameters to protect the patient’s lungs from barotrauma while trying to provide the desired tidal volume.
Match the ventilation requirements of patients from the neonatal to elderly with the wide variety of ventilation modes. This includes the advanced PRVT ventilation mode. It combines the advantages of pressure-controlled and volume-controlled ventilation, by adjusting the ventilation parameters to protect the patient’s lungs from barotrauma while trying to provide the desired tidal volume.
Save space and
work comfortably || KBA
Save space and
work comfortably
The compact size and convenient mobility of the IntelliSave AX700 help it fit even in operating theaters where space is limited. Keep your workspace tidy with two drawers for user manuals, accessories, and other items. The tabletop has integrated side rails and enough space for the anesthesia record or syringes. Use the adjustable LED light to illuminate your writing surface or other items without distracting the surgeon.
Save space and
work comfortably
The compact size and convenient mobility of the IntelliSave AX700 help it fit even in operating theaters where space is limited. Keep your workspace tidy with two drawers for user manuals, accessories, and other items. The tabletop has integrated side rails and enough space for the anesthesia record or syringes. Use the adjustable LED light to illuminate your writing surface or other items without distracting the surgeon.
Save space and
work comfortably
The compact size and convenient mobility of the IntelliSave AX700 help it fit even in operating theaters where space is limited. Keep your workspace tidy with two drawers for user manuals, accessories, and other items. The tabletop has integrated side rails and enough space for the anesthesia record or syringes. Use the adjustable LED light to illuminate your writing surface or other items without distracting the surgeon.
The compact size and convenient mobility of the IntelliSave AX700 help it fit even in operating theaters where space is limited. Keep your workspace tidy with two drawers for user manuals, accessories, and other items. The tabletop has integrated side rails and enough space for the anesthesia record or syringes. Use the adjustable LED light to illuminate your writing surface or other items without distracting the surgeon.
Access controls,
quickly and easily || KBA
Access controls,
quickly and easily
Applying extensive know-how of anesthesia workflows and workspaces, we have grouped the controls
and indicators for fast, intuitive access. The 15” color touchscreen – used to set the anesthesia machine
functions, and display the settings and measured data – is structured for easy usability and understanding. The screen also integrates measurements from the optional Multigas Module.*
Access controls,
quickly and easily
Applying extensive know-how of anesthesia workflows and workspaces, we have grouped the controls
and indicators for fast, intuitive access. The 15” color touchscreen – used to set the anesthesia machine
functions, and display the settings and measured data – is structured for easy usability and understanding. The screen also integrates measurements from the optional Multigas Module.*
Access controls,
quickly and easily
Applying extensive know-how of anesthesia workflows and workspaces, we have grouped the controls
and indicators for fast, intuitive access. The 15” color touchscreen – used to set the anesthesia machine
functions, and display the settings and measured data – is structured for easy usability and understanding. The screen also integrates measurements from the optional Multigas Module.*
Applying extensive know-how of anesthesia workflows and workspaces, we have grouped the controls
and indicators for fast, intuitive access. The 15” color touchscreen – used to set the anesthesia machine
functions, and display the settings and measured data – is structured for easy usability and understanding. The screen also integrates measurements from the optional Multigas Module.*
Promotes safe operation || KBA
Promotes safe operation
The built-in battery backup has separate batteries for the user interface, gas mixer, and ventilator. It allows uninterrupted anesthetic delivery for up to 90 minutes, even if external power fails. Even without any mains power or batteries, the critical functions are mechanically and pneumatically operated.
Promotes safe operation
The built-in battery backup has separate batteries for the user interface, gas mixer, and ventilator. It allows uninterrupted anesthetic delivery for up to 90 minutes, even if external power fails. Even without any mains power or batteries, the critical functions are mechanically and pneumatically operated.
Promotes safe operation
The built-in battery backup has separate batteries for the user interface, gas mixer, and ventilator. It allows uninterrupted anesthetic delivery for up to 90 minutes, even if external power fails. Even without any mains power or batteries, the critical functions are mechanically and pneumatically operated.
The built-in battery backup has separate batteries for the user interface, gas mixer, and ventilator. It allows uninterrupted anesthetic delivery for up to 90 minutes, even if external power fails. Even without any mains power or batteries, the critical functions are mechanically and pneumatically operated.
Maintain with ease || KBA
Maintain with ease
Smooth surfaces on the IntelliSave AX700 support easy cleaning and are designed to help you get ready for the next patient. The integrated breathing system, with only 13 components, can be taken apart for cleaning in under 60 seconds. The unambiguous design also prevents reassembly errors. The ease of maintenance is further enhanced by long intervals for preventive maintenance (once a year) which is possible through the reliability of the system.
Maintain with ease
Smooth surfaces on the IntelliSave AX700 support easy cleaning and are designed to help you get ready for the next patient. The integrated breathing system, with only 13 components, can be taken apart for cleaning in under 60 seconds. The unambiguous design also prevents reassembly errors. The ease of maintenance is further enhanced by long intervals for preventive maintenance (once a year) which is possible through the reliability of the system.
Maintain with ease
Smooth surfaces on the IntelliSave AX700 support easy cleaning and are designed to help you get ready for the next patient. The integrated breathing system, with only 13 components, can be taken apart for cleaning in under 60 seconds. The unambiguous design also prevents reassembly errors. The ease of maintenance is further enhanced by long intervals for preventive maintenance (once a year) which is possible through the reliability of the system.
Smooth surfaces on the IntelliSave AX700 support easy cleaning and are designed to help you get ready for the next patient. The integrated breathing system, with only 13 components, can be taken apart for cleaning in under 60 seconds. The unambiguous design also prevents reassembly errors. The ease of maintenance is further enhanced by long intervals for preventive maintenance (once a year) which is possible through the reliability of the system.
Count on us as your
patients count o... || KBA
Count on us as your
patients count on you
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Count on us as your
patients count on you
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Count on us as your
patients count on you
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Add new capabilities as you need them || KBA
Add new capabilities as you need them
The IntelliSave AX700 is ready to grow with your personal needs and advances in anesthesia practice. Add advanced ventilation modes, like Pressure Regulated Volume Target (PRVT),* or special support for neonatal or heart-lung machine (HLM) scenarios.
The optional Multigas Module* can be used to monitor O², N²O, CO², RR, and an anaesthesia agent (with automatic agent identification). Add one of Philips patient monitors with anesthesia-specific features, like EEG, Bispectral Index (BIS) , or Neuromuscular Transmission (NMT). You can mount these monitors to the left of the IntelliSave AX700, to keep cables short, and make it easy to view when attending to the patient.
Get decision and documentation support with Philips IntelliSpace anesthesia information management system. A data communication interface (available through the optional SmartLog communication port) lets you include data from the anesthesia machine with other relevant patient information on the patient monitor display, or communicate data to ot
Add new capabilities as you need them
The IntelliSave AX700 is ready to grow with your personal needs and advances in anesthesia practice. Add advanced ventilation modes, like Pressure Regulated Volume Target (PRVT),* or special support for neonatal or heart-lung machine (HLM) scenarios.
The optional Multigas Module* can be used to monitor O², N²O, CO², RR, and an anaesthesia agent (with automatic agent identification). Add one of Philips patient monitors with anesthesia-specific features, like EEG, Bispectral Index (BIS) , or Neuromuscular Transmission (NMT). You can mount these monitors to the left of the IntelliSave AX700, to keep cables short, and make it easy to view when attending to the patient.
Get decision and documentation support with Philips IntelliSpace anesthesia information management system. A data communication interface (available through the optional SmartLog communication port) lets you include data from the anesthesia machine with other relevant patient information on the patient monitor display, or communicate data to ot
Add new capabilities as you need them
The IntelliSave AX700 is ready to grow with your personal needs and advances in anesthesia practice. Add advanced ventilation modes, like Pressure Regulated Volume Target (PRVT),* or special support for neonatal or heart-lung machine (HLM) scenarios.
The optional Multigas Module* can be used to monitor O², N²O, CO², RR, and an anaesthesia agent (with automatic agent identification). Add one of Philips patient monitors with anesthesia-specific features, like EEG, Bispectral Index (BIS) , or Neuromuscular Transmission (NMT). You can mount these monitors to the left of the IntelliSave AX700, to keep cables short, and make it easy to view when attending to the patient.
Get decision and documentation support with Philips IntelliSpace anesthesia information management system. A data communication interface (available through the optional SmartLog communication port) lets you include data from the anesthesia machine with other relevant patient information on the patient monitor display, or communicate data to ot
The IntelliSave AX700 is ready to grow with your personal needs and advances in anesthesia practice. Add advanced ventilation modes, like Pressure Regulated Volume Target (PRVT),* or special support for neonatal or heart-lung machine (HLM) scenarios.
The optional Multigas Module* can be used to monitor O², N²O, CO², RR, and an anaesthesia agent (with automatic agent identification). Add one of Philips patient monitors with anesthesia-specific features, like EEG, Bispectral Index (BIS) , or Neuromuscular Transmission (NMT). You can mount these monitors to the left of the IntelliSave AX700, to keep cables short, and make it easy to view when attending to the patient.
Get decision and documentation support with Philips IntelliSpace anesthesia information management system. A data communication interface (available through the optional SmartLog communication port) lets you include data from the anesthesia machine with other relevant patient information on the patient monitor display, or communicate data to ot
NOTE: Not all products are available in all countries, please check with your local Philips representative.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Pristupate Philipsovim hrvatskim internet stranicama zdravstvene skrbi
Please select the checkbox
Ove internet stranice namijenjene su isključivo osoblju koje se koristi medicinskim proizvodima u obavljanju svoje djelatnosti, uključujući zdravstvene radnike, osoblje koje postupa u ime zdravstvenih institucija i/ili osoblje koje se profesionalno bavi trgovinom medicinskim proizvodima.
Spadate li u kategoriju osoba koje udovoljavaju gornjim kriterijima?