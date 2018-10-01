Erik Dupont, Medical physicist at Zeeland University Hospital, uses Customer Services Portal to drive operational efficiency, predict lifetime of equipment and reduce downtime at the same time.
The Portal is a tool that extends the communication with Philips. We see it as a tool to get rid of time wasting procedures. It improves the information flow and it helps getting data from service."
- Erik Dupont, Medical Physicist, Zeeland University Hospital, Denmark
Proper management of service activities across your various imaging systems and software is critical, yet challenging. Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by giving you one place from which to manage your assets.
Always there, always on
Available 24/7, regardless of where you are located, the Customer Services Portal helps you to see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or to order service for those that are not.
The Customer Services Portal enables better decisions for your medical equipment and related services, and enhances your operational performance by streamlining workflow. It’s always there, always on.
Understanding your needs, designed for you
To truly understand your needs and provide the best response, we sought your advice. Based upon your feedback, each subsequent Customer Services Portal release will present new opportunities for even greater control over system uptime and productivity via online coordination.
There are two roles defined in Customer Services Portal:
• Customer Portal User (CPU): a user that has access to the Customer Services Portal. The CPU can see the accounts of the Customer Services Portal Parent account that are assigned to this account.
• Customer Portal Manager (CPM): this user has the same functionality as a CPU, in addition the CPM is also able to handle user management for this parent account: create new CPUs, change account assignment and disable accounts.
Browser
Version
Internet Explorer
9 or higher
Google Chrome
All
Firefox
All
Terminology
Description
Asset Description
Philips internal asset description
Asset ID
Philips internal asset number
Case - Priority
1 - Critical Need
2 - System Down
3 - System Restricted
4 - Intermittent problem
5 - Scheduled Activity
Case activity -Type
Problem Reported by customer
Safety Question
T2 Activities
External Remarks
Case Number
Philips internal case number
|
|
Web: cases reported via Customer Services Portal
Case Status
New: Case is logged.
In Process: Philips Service Engineer is handling the case
Fixed: Reported issue has been solved.
Closed: Case is closed and archived.
Custom Asset Name
Customized asset name entered by Customer Portal Manager
|
|
Corrective Maintenance
Preventative Maintenance
Field Change Order
Installation
Application Support
Customer Information
Contractual Upgrade
Expiration Status (Contracts)
Green: >90 days from today
Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
Red: <30 days from today
Functional Location Description
Physical location of the device/asset as per Philips install base records
|
|
Installation date as per Philips install base records
|
|
Description of the Philips contract
|
|
Entitlements number from Philips Contract Number associated to this asset
|
|
Purchase Order
Product Modality
Group of Product family such as:
MR: Magnetic Resonance
US: Ultrasound,
CT: Computed Tomography
IXR: Interventional X-Ray
Report Closure Date
Closure date reported by Philips Service Engineer
|
|
Internal Philips SAP reference number
|
|
Serial Number of the Asset
|
|
Philips Service Contract Number
|
Service Performance & Quality Report
If entitled for your asset, you're able to download the Service Performance and Quality Report for this asset
|
Service Type
Onsite
Remote
Bench repair
Parts Only
Sub-contractor service
Ship To
Account to which the contract has been sold to
|
|
Active, Inactive, …
|
|
Philips internal technical ID
|
UDI
Unique Device Identifier
|
If you navigate to your Installed Product detail page, you will see in the related Cases tab that a button called “Historical Cases” is visible. This will allow you to see all historical cases from our previous Event Management System.
Region
Market (Countries)
Date
Asia
Australia / New Zealand
|
October 1st 2018
Asia
Indonesia
|
October 1st 2018
Asia
Malaysia
|
October 1st 2018
Asia
Philippines
|
October 1st 2018
Asia
Singapore
|
October 1st 2018
Asia
South Korea
|
October 1st 2018
Asia
Thailand
|
October 1st 2018
Asia
Vietnam
|
October 1st 2018
EMEA
Africa
|
No historic data available
EMEA
Central Eastern Europe
|
No historic data available
EMEA
France
|
October 1st 2018
EMEA
Middle East and Turkey
|
No historic data available
EMEA
UKI (UK and Ireland)
|
October 1st 2018
A password must be updated every 90 days (upon setting a password) adhering to the Philips IT Security Guidelines. A password must be at least 8 characters long and must contain at least one:
Role
Create Cases
Create/Manage User
Maintain IP Custom Details*
Viewer
No
No
No
User
Yes
No
No
Manager
Yes
Yes
Yes