The slim, modular Siesta i TS is a compact choice for operating theaters. Twin wheels allow the machine to be moved around smoothly and easily. Where floor space is particularly limited, the pendant and wall-mounted solutions are practical alternatives. All key functions are integrated as standard. The built-in anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation eliminates the need for a separate system on the side or rear of the machine. Selectatec vaporizers can be easily mounted on a backbar. Various arms are available for mounting patient monitors.
Compact choice for
operating theaters
Easy integration with hospital networks
Our commitment to ongoing innovation ensures our
technological platform is continuously improved and
aims to satisfy even the most demanding users.
Through our use of the open-standard technology, the
Siesta i TS anesthesia machine is already prepared to
interface to hospital networks via an optional SmartLog.
Promotes patient safety
You and your patients depend on the reliability of our machines. To ensure this, the Siesta i TS has a number of built-in safety features. A slave regulator in the hypoxic guard function cuts off nitrous oxide and sounds an audible alarm in the event of a failed oxygen supply.
The system features an emergency fresh-gas flow switch, in addition to the fresh-gas switch between the breathing system and the auxiliary gas outlet. An oxygen flow meter is equipped with a separate outlet, including a tube nipple. Patient suction is also integrated.
The system runs an automatic self-test at start-up. It comes with a built-in backup battery to ensure continuous operation during power failure.
Designed to provide consistent ventilation
Our ventilator compensates for changes in the fresh-gas flow and compliance in the breathing system to ensure consistent ventilation. Pressure, spirometry data, and oxygen concentration are displayed on the 15” color TFT screen. Eight ventilation modes are supported: volume-controlled ventilation (VCV), pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV), synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV), pressure support ventilation (PSV), volume support ventilation (VSV), pressure regulated volume target (PRVT),* manual, and spontaneous ventilation.
User-friendly TFT color touch screen
The 15” TFT color touch screen is easy to read and
simple to use. Use it to set all ventilator and gas mixer
settings. All data from the ventilator, gas mixer, and optional Multigas Module are available at a glance.
Software upgrades can be performed using a laptop computer.
Exact control and display of gas mixtures
The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O2 and the air or N2O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.
Extend your capabilities with additional options
The Multigas Module option allows continuous measurement of oxygen, nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, respiratory rate, and anesthetic agent, with automatic identification of agent type.
The system can be equipped with a Heart-Lung Machine mode (HLM) option. Neonatal ventilation can be supported with a tidal volume down to 10 ml in PRVT* mode. SmartLog* provides an electronic data capture recorder.
Fast assembly of the integrated breathing system
Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine,
breathing system, and patient. Our integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bag-in-bottle, patient circuit, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. In less than sixty seconds the breathing system can be taken apart for cleaning, without special tools. The foolproof design prevents reassembly errors after cleaning.
Count on us as your
patients count on you
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Easy integration with hospital networks
Our commitment to ongoing innovation ensures our
technological platform is continuously improved and
aims to satisfy even the most demanding users.
Through our use of the open-standard technology, the
Siesta i TS anesthesia machine is already prepared to
interface to hospital networks via an optional SmartLog.
Promotes patient safety
You and your patients depend on the reliability of our machines. To ensure this, the Siesta i TS has a number of built-in safety features. A slave regulator in the hypoxic guard function cuts off nitrous oxide and sounds an audible alarm in the event of a failed oxygen supply.
The system features an emergency fresh-gas flow switch, in addition to the fresh-gas switch between the breathing system and the auxiliary gas outlet. An oxygen flow meter is equipped with a separate outlet, including a tube nipple. Patient suction is also integrated.
The system runs an automatic self-test at start-up. It comes with a built-in backup battery to ensure continuous operation during power failure.
Designed to provide consistent ventilation
Our ventilator compensates for changes in the fresh-gas flow and compliance in the breathing system to ensure consistent ventilation. Pressure, spirometry data, and oxygen concentration are displayed on the 15” color TFT screen. Eight ventilation modes are supported: volume-controlled ventilation (VCV), pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV), synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV), pressure support ventilation (PSV), volume support ventilation (VSV), pressure regulated volume target (PRVT),* manual, and spontaneous ventilation.
User-friendly TFT color touch screen
The 15” TFT color touch screen is easy to read and
simple to use. Use it to set all ventilator and gas mixer
settings. All data from the ventilator, gas mixer, and optional Multigas Module are available at a glance.
Software upgrades can be performed using a laptop computer.
Exact control and display of gas mixtures
The electronic gas mixer, with a fresh gas flow of up to 20 liters per minute, has a rotameter-like display presenting the flow of O2 and the air or N2O mixture. The machine has an adjustable, emergency fresh gas flow. The fresh gas flow can also be redirected to the auxiliary fresh gas outlet for rapid switching between the IBS and an external breathing system.
Extend your capabilities with additional options
The Multigas Module option allows continuous measurement of oxygen, nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, respiratory rate, and anesthetic agent, with automatic identification of agent type.
The system can be equipped with a Heart-Lung Machine mode (HLM) option. Neonatal ventilation can be supported with a tidal volume down to 10 ml in PRVT* mode. SmartLog* provides an electronic data capture recorder.
Fast assembly of the integrated breathing system
Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine,
breathing system, and patient. Our integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bag-in-bottle, patient circuit, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. In less than sixty seconds the breathing system can be taken apart for cleaning, without special tools. The foolproof design prevents reassembly errors after cleaning.
Count on us as your
patients count on you
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Specifications
Physical characteristics
Physical characteristics
Dimensions (H x W x D)
1510 x 760 x 670 mm
Weight
140
kg
Components
Components
Fresh gas flow
Electronic flow meters and flow control
Total flow range:
0–20 L/min
Vaporizers
Backbar for two Selectatec vaporizers (German or British standard) with interlock safety mechanism
Integrated breathing system (IBS)
Hanging Insp./Exp. valve flaps Tool-free disassembly in less than sixty seconds Fresh gas introduced after Insp. valve
Autoclavable
NOTE: Not all products are available in all countries, please check with your local Philips representative.
