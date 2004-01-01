At Philips, we are not just committed to meeting the healthcare needs of today. We also think about tomorrow. The Siesta i Whispa anesthesia machine offers forward-looking features that put the focus on your patients.
Our ventilator compensates for changes in the fresh-gas flow and compliance in the breathing system to ensure consistent ventilation. Pressure, spirometry data, and oxygen concentration are displayed on the 8” color TFT screen. Five ventilation modes are supported: volume-controlled ventilation (VCV), pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV), synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV), pressure support ventilation (PSV), and pressure regulated volume target PRVT.
Designed to provide consistent ventilation
Promotes patient safety || KBA 1
You and your patients depend on the reliability of our machines. To ensure this, the Siesta i Whispa has a number of built-in safety features.
The hypoxic guard function ensures at least 25% oxygen in the oxygen/nitrous oxide mix. A slave regulator cuts off nitrous oxide and sounds an audible alarm in the event of a failed oxygen supply.
The system includes a fresh-gas switch between the breathing system and the auxiliary gas outlet. An oxygen flow meter is equipped with a separate outlet, including a tube nipple. Patient suction is also integrated. The system runs an automatic self-test at start-up. It comes with a built-in backup battery to ensure continuous operation during power failure.
Protect lungs with PRVT* control || KBA 1
PRVT* is a lung-protective ventilation mode that
combines the advantages of volume-controlled
ventilation (VCV) and pressure-controlled ventilation
(PCV). Optimum ventilation is achieved through
inspiratory flow control, maintaining inspiratory
pressure while the patient is undergoing ventilation.
The required tidal volume set by the operator is achieved by automatic, breath-by-breath pressure regulation.
Space-saving design v1 || KBA 1
Space-saving design
The slim, modular Siesta i Whispa is a compact choice for operating theaters. Twin wheels allow the machine to be moved around smoothly and easily. Where floor space is particularly limited, the pendant and wall-mounted solutions are practical alternatives. All key functions are integrated standard. The built-in anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation eliminates the need for a separate system on the side or rear of the machine. For added convenience, a backbar is provided to mount Selectatec vaporizers. Additionally, various arms are available to mount all types of patient monitors.
Fast assembly of the integrated breat... || KBA 1
Fast assembly of the integrated breathing system
Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine,
breathing system, and patient. Our integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bag-in-bottle, patient circuit, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. In less than sixty seconds the breathing system can be taken apart for cleaning, without special tools. The foolproof design prevents reassembly errors after cleaning.
Count on us as your patients count on... || Excellent dose management
Count on us as your patients count on you
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Count on us as your patients count on... || Excellent dose management
Promotes patient safety || KBA 1
You and your patients depend on the reliability of our machines. To ensure this, the Siesta i Whispa has a number of built-in safety features.
The hypoxic guard function ensures at least 25% oxygen in the oxygen/nitrous oxide mix. A slave regulator cuts off nitrous oxide and sounds an audible alarm in the event of a failed oxygen supply.
The system includes a fresh-gas switch between the breathing system and the auxiliary gas outlet. An oxygen flow meter is equipped with a separate outlet, including a tube nipple. Patient suction is also integrated. The system runs an automatic self-test at start-up. It comes with a built-in backup battery to ensure continuous operation during power failure.
Protect lungs with PRVT* control || KBA 1
PRVT* is a lung-protective ventilation mode that
combines the advantages of volume-controlled
ventilation (VCV) and pressure-controlled ventilation
(PCV). Optimum ventilation is achieved through
inspiratory flow control, maintaining inspiratory
pressure while the patient is undergoing ventilation.
The required tidal volume set by the operator is achieved by automatic, breath-by-breath pressure regulation.
Space-saving design v1 || KBA 1
Space-saving design
The slim, modular Siesta i Whispa is a compact choice for operating theaters. Twin wheels allow the machine to be moved around smoothly and easily. Where floor space is particularly limited, the pendant and wall-mounted solutions are practical alternatives. All key functions are integrated standard. The built-in anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation eliminates the need for a separate system on the side or rear of the machine. For added convenience, a backbar is provided to mount Selectatec vaporizers. Additionally, various arms are available to mount all types of patient monitors.
Fast assembly of the integrated breat... || KBA 1
Fast assembly of the integrated breathing system
Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine,
breathing system, and patient. Our integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bag-in-bottle, patient circuit, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. In less than sixty seconds the breathing system can be taken apart for cleaning, without special tools. The foolproof design prevents reassembly errors after cleaning.
Count on us as your patients count on... || Excellent dose management
Count on us as your patients count on you
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Count on us as your patients count on... || Excellent dose management
Specifications
SIESTA i WHISPA
SIESTA i WHISPA
Dimensions (H x W x D)
1510 x 760 x 670 mm
Hypoxic guard system
Total flow range: 0–20 L/min
Vaporizers
Backbar for two Selectatec vaporizers (German or
British standard) with interlock safety mechanism
Integrated breathing
system (IBS)
Hanging Insp./Exp. valve flaps;
Tool-free disassembly in less than sixty seconds; Fresh gas introduced after Insp. Valve; Autoclavable
Absorber capacity
900
g
Tidal volume
20 to 1500
ml
Respiration rate
4 to 80 bpm
I:E ratio
3:1 to 1:9,9
Electronic PEEP
4 to 20 hPa (cmH2O)
Inspiratory pressure
PCV 4 to 67 hPa (cmH2O), PSV 4 to 50 hPa (cmH2O)
AGSS
30 to 40 L/min
Ventilation measurements
Peak, Plateau, and PEEP Pressure; Patient compliance; Tidal & minute volume; Inspired O2%; Spirometry loop
NOTE: Not all products are available in all countries, please check with your local Philips representative.
