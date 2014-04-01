Philips Ambient Experience is an approach to clinical environment design aimed at improving the patient and staff experience. Implemented in over 1250 sites around the world, it is based on years of design research and collaboration, incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound providing positive distractions for patients as well as recommendations for effective staff workflow, storage and organizational considerations within the facility. The portfolio of solutions contributes to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care.

From single room to complete department, each Ambient Experience space is customized to meet specific customer needs. Clinical, physical, demographic, and budgetary considerations help structure a unique and differentiating solution. Innovative application of technologies provides a pleasant experience for patients and health professionals alike.

Value is reflected in strong patient loyalty, positive word of mouth, and increased professional referrals as well as improved workflow and increased operational effectiveness.

