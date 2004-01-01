Search terms

Superb certified performance in close proximity to strong magnetic fields. Our MRI 508 anesthesia system provides innovative features to support patient safety and comfort.

Features
Administer anesthesia close to the MRI

The MRI 508 enables anesthesia to be administered in the MR room to support patient safety and comfort. It has the unique ability to withstand up to 1000 Gauss and is 3.0 Tesla approved. Tests with leading MRI scanner suppliers have confirmed that MRI diagnostic images are not affected by the functioning anesthesia system, and that the anesthesia system is not affected by the MRI in operation. This saves time and space and allows the operator to respond more quickly to patient needs.

The MRI 508 enables anesthesia to be administered in the MR room to support patient safety and comfort. It has the unique ability to withstand up to 1000 Gauss and is 3.0 Tesla approved. Tests with leading MRI scanner suppliers have confirmed that MRI diagnostic images are not affected by the functioning anesthesia system, and that the anesthesia system is not affected by the MRI in operation. This saves time and space and allows the operator to respond more quickly to patient needs.

The MRI 508 enables anesthesia to be administered in the MR room to support patient safety and comfort. It has the unique ability to withstand up to 1000 Gauss and is 3.0 Tesla approved. Tests with leading MRI scanner suppliers have confirmed that MRI diagnostic images are not affected by the functioning anesthesia system, and that the anesthesia system is not affected by the MRI in operation. This saves time and space and allows the operator to respond more quickly to patient needs.
Administer anesthesia close to the MRI

The MRI 508 enables anesthesia to be administered in the MR room to support patient safety and comfort. It has the unique ability to withstand up to 1000 Gauss and is 3.0 Tesla approved. Tests with leading MRI scanner suppliers have confirmed that MRI diagnostic images are not affected by the functioning anesthesia system, and that the anesthesia system is not affected by the MRI in operation. This saves time and space and allows the operator to respond more quickly to patient needs.
Use in MRI room and other clinical areas

The MRI 508 features the same intuitive user interface and breathing system as our well-known Siesta i Whispa. That makes it easy to use this system as a conventional anesthesia machine in other clinical areas when not required in the MRI room. No extra training is necessary so operators can get to work right away.

The MRI 508 features the same intuitive user interface and breathing system as our well-known Siesta i Whispa. That makes it easy to use this system as a conventional anesthesia machine in other clinical areas when not required in the MRI room. No extra training is necessary so operators can get to work right away.

The MRI 508 features the same intuitive user interface and breathing system as our well-known Siesta i Whispa. That makes it easy to use this system as a conventional anesthesia machine in other clinical areas when not required in the MRI room. No extra training is necessary so operators can get to work right away.
Use in MRI room and other clinical areas

The MRI 508 features the same intuitive user interface and breathing system as our well-known Siesta i Whispa. That makes it easy to use this system as a conventional anesthesia machine in other clinical areas when not required in the MRI room. No extra training is necessary so operators can get to work right away.
Promotes patient safety

The MRI 508 has a number of built-in safety features. Improved audible and visual LED alarms allow easy monitoring from the MR operating room. The hypoxic guard function ensures at least 25% oxygen in the oxygen/nitrous oxide mix. A slave regulator cuts off nitrous oxide and sounds an audible alarm in the event of a failed oxygen supply. A fresh-gas switch is provided between the breathing system and the auxiliary gas outlet. An oxygen flow meter is equipped with a separate outlet, including a tube nipple. Patient suction is also integrated. The system runs an automatic self-test at start-up. It comes with a built-in backup battery to ensure continuous operation during power failure. There are no drawers on the system to eliminate the risk of magnetic materials being stored and forgotten.

The MRI 508 has a number of built-in safety features. Improved audible and visual LED alarms allow easy monitoring from the MR operating room. The hypoxic guard function ensures at least 25% oxygen in the oxygen/nitrous oxide mix. A slave regulator cuts off nitrous oxide and sounds an audible alarm in the event of a failed oxygen supply. A fresh-gas switch is provided between the breathing system and the auxiliary gas outlet. An oxygen flow meter is equipped with a separate outlet, including a tube nipple. Patient suction is also integrated. The system runs an automatic self-test at start-up. It comes with a built-in backup battery to ensure continuous operation during power failure. There are no drawers on the system to eliminate the risk of magnetic materials being stored and forgotten.

The MRI 508 has a number of built-in safety features. Improved audible and visual LED alarms allow easy monitoring from the MR operating room. The hypoxic guard function ensures at least 25% oxygen in the oxygen/nitrous oxide mix. A slave regulator cuts off nitrous oxide and sounds an audible alarm in the event of a failed oxygen supply. A fresh-gas switch is provided between the breathing system and the auxiliary gas outlet. An oxygen flow meter is equipped with a separate outlet, including a tube nipple. Patient suction is also integrated. The system runs an automatic self-test at start-up. It comes with a built-in backup battery to ensure continuous operation during power failure. There are no drawers on the system to eliminate the risk of magnetic materials being stored and forgotten.
Promotes patient safety

The MRI 508 has a number of built-in safety features. Improved audible and visual LED alarms allow easy monitoring from the MR operating room. The hypoxic guard function ensures at least 25% oxygen in the oxygen/nitrous oxide mix. A slave regulator cuts off nitrous oxide and sounds an audible alarm in the event of a failed oxygen supply. A fresh-gas switch is provided between the breathing system and the auxiliary gas outlet. An oxygen flow meter is equipped with a separate outlet, including a tube nipple. Patient suction is also integrated. The system runs an automatic self-test at start-up. It comes with a built-in backup battery to ensure continuous operation during power failure. There are no drawers on the system to eliminate the risk of magnetic materials being stored and forgotten.
Designed to provide consistent ventilation

Our ventilator compensates for changes in the fresh-gas flow and compliance in the breathing system to ensure consistent ventilation. Pressure, spirometry data, and oxygen concentration are displayed on the 8” color TFT screen. Five ventilation modes are supported: volume-controlled ventilation (VCV), pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV), synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV), pressure support ventilation (PSV), and pressure regulated volume target (PRVT).

Our ventilator compensates for changes in the fresh-gas flow and compliance in the breathing system to ensure consistent ventilation. Pressure, spirometry data, and oxygen concentration are displayed on the 8” color TFT screen. Five ventilation modes are supported: volume-controlled ventilation (VCV), pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV), synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV), pressure support ventilation (PSV), and pressure regulated volume target (PRVT).

Our ventilator compensates for changes in the fresh-gas flow and compliance in the breathing system to ensure consistent ventilation. Pressure, spirometry data, and oxygen concentration are displayed on the 8” color TFT screen. Five ventilation modes are supported: volume-controlled ventilation (VCV), pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV), synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV), pressure support ventilation (PSV), and pressure regulated volume target (PRVT).
Designed to provide consistent ventilation

Our ventilator compensates for changes in the fresh-gas flow and compliance in the breathing system to ensure consistent ventilation. Pressure, spirometry data, and oxygen concentration are displayed on the 8” color TFT screen. Five ventilation modes are supported: volume-controlled ventilation (VCV), pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV), synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV), pressure support ventilation (PSV), and pressure regulated volume target (PRVT).
Space-saving design

The slim, modular MRI 508 is a compact choice for all MRI suites that takes up little space. Twin wheels allow the machine to be moved around smoothly and easily. We have done our best to integrate all the key functions into the machine as standard. Even the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation is among the core functions, eliminating the need for a separate system on the side or rear of the machine. For added convenience, a backbar is provided to mount Selectatec vaporizers. Additionally, various arms are available to mount all types of patient monitors.

The slim, modular MRI 508 is a compact choice for all MRI suites that takes up little space. Twin wheels allow the machine to be moved around smoothly and easily. We have done our best to integrate all the key functions into the machine as standard. Even the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation is among the core functions, eliminating the need for a separate system on the side or rear of the machine. For added convenience, a backbar is provided to mount Selectatec vaporizers. Additionally, various arms are available to mount all types of patient monitors.

The slim, modular MRI 508 is a compact choice for all MRI suites that takes up little space. Twin wheels allow the machine to be moved around smoothly and easily. We have done our best to integrate all the key functions into the machine as standard. Even the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation is among the core functions, eliminating the need for a separate system on the side or rear of the machine. For added convenience, a backbar is provided to mount Selectatec vaporizers. Additionally, various arms are available to mount all types of patient monitors.
Space-saving design

The slim, modular MRI 508 is a compact choice for all MRI suites that takes up little space. Twin wheels allow the machine to be moved around smoothly and easily. We have done our best to integrate all the key functions into the machine as standard. Even the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation is among the core functions, eliminating the need for a separate system on the side or rear of the machine. For added convenience, a backbar is provided to mount Selectatec vaporizers. Additionally, various arms are available to mount all types of patient monitors.
Fast assembly of the integrated breathing system

Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine, breathing system, and patient. Our integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bag-in-bottle, patient circuit, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. In less than sixty seconds the breathing system can be taken apart for cleaning, without special tools. The foolproof design prevents reassembly errors after cleaning.

Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine, breathing system, and patient. Our integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bag-in-bottle, patient circuit, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. In less than sixty seconds the breathing system can be taken apart for cleaning, without special tools. The foolproof design prevents reassembly errors after cleaning.

Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine, breathing system, and patient. Our integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bag-in-bottle, patient circuit, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. In less than sixty seconds the breathing system can be taken apart for cleaning, without special tools. The foolproof design prevents reassembly errors after cleaning.
Fast assembly of the integrated breathing system

Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine, breathing system, and patient. Our integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bag-in-bottle, patient circuit, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. In less than sixty seconds the breathing system can be taken apart for cleaning, without special tools. The foolproof design prevents reassembly errors after cleaning.
Count on us and your patients count on you

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Count on us and your patients count on you

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Administer anesthesia close to the MRI

The MRI 508 enables anesthesia to be administered in the MR room to support patient safety and comfort. It has the unique ability to withstand up to 1000 Gauss and is 3.0 Tesla approved. Tests with leading MRI scanner suppliers have confirmed that MRI diagnostic images are not affected by the functioning anesthesia system, and that the anesthesia system is not affected by the MRI in operation. This saves time and space and allows the operator to respond more quickly to patient needs.

The MRI 508 enables anesthesia to be administered in the MR room to support patient safety and comfort. It has the unique ability to withstand up to 1000 Gauss and is 3.0 Tesla approved. Tests with leading MRI scanner suppliers have confirmed that MRI diagnostic images are not affected by the functioning anesthesia system, and that the anesthesia system is not affected by the MRI in operation. This saves time and space and allows the operator to respond more quickly to patient needs.

The MRI 508 enables anesthesia to be administered in the MR room to support patient safety and comfort. It has the unique ability to withstand up to 1000 Gauss and is 3.0 Tesla approved. Tests with leading MRI scanner suppliers have confirmed that MRI diagnostic images are not affected by the functioning anesthesia system, and that the anesthesia system is not affected by the MRI in operation. This saves time and space and allows the operator to respond more quickly to patient needs.
Administer anesthesia close to the MRI

The MRI 508 enables anesthesia to be administered in the MR room to support patient safety and comfort. It has the unique ability to withstand up to 1000 Gauss and is 3.0 Tesla approved. Tests with leading MRI scanner suppliers have confirmed that MRI diagnostic images are not affected by the functioning anesthesia system, and that the anesthesia system is not affected by the MRI in operation. This saves time and space and allows the operator to respond more quickly to patient needs.
Use in MRI room and other clinical areas

The MRI 508 features the same intuitive user interface and breathing system as our well-known Siesta i Whispa. That makes it easy to use this system as a conventional anesthesia machine in other clinical areas when not required in the MRI room. No extra training is necessary so operators can get to work right away.

The MRI 508 features the same intuitive user interface and breathing system as our well-known Siesta i Whispa. That makes it easy to use this system as a conventional anesthesia machine in other clinical areas when not required in the MRI room. No extra training is necessary so operators can get to work right away.

The MRI 508 features the same intuitive user interface and breathing system as our well-known Siesta i Whispa. That makes it easy to use this system as a conventional anesthesia machine in other clinical areas when not required in the MRI room. No extra training is necessary so operators can get to work right away.
Use in MRI room and other clinical areas

The MRI 508 features the same intuitive user interface and breathing system as our well-known Siesta i Whispa. That makes it easy to use this system as a conventional anesthesia machine in other clinical areas when not required in the MRI room. No extra training is necessary so operators can get to work right away.
Promotes patient safety

The MRI 508 has a number of built-in safety features. Improved audible and visual LED alarms allow easy monitoring from the MR operating room. The hypoxic guard function ensures at least 25% oxygen in the oxygen/nitrous oxide mix. A slave regulator cuts off nitrous oxide and sounds an audible alarm in the event of a failed oxygen supply. A fresh-gas switch is provided between the breathing system and the auxiliary gas outlet. An oxygen flow meter is equipped with a separate outlet, including a tube nipple. Patient suction is also integrated. The system runs an automatic self-test at start-up. It comes with a built-in backup battery to ensure continuous operation during power failure. There are no drawers on the system to eliminate the risk of magnetic materials being stored and forgotten.

The MRI 508 has a number of built-in safety features. Improved audible and visual LED alarms allow easy monitoring from the MR operating room. The hypoxic guard function ensures at least 25% oxygen in the oxygen/nitrous oxide mix. A slave regulator cuts off nitrous oxide and sounds an audible alarm in the event of a failed oxygen supply. A fresh-gas switch is provided between the breathing system and the auxiliary gas outlet. An oxygen flow meter is equipped with a separate outlet, including a tube nipple. Patient suction is also integrated. The system runs an automatic self-test at start-up. It comes with a built-in backup battery to ensure continuous operation during power failure. There are no drawers on the system to eliminate the risk of magnetic materials being stored and forgotten.

The MRI 508 has a number of built-in safety features. Improved audible and visual LED alarms allow easy monitoring from the MR operating room. The hypoxic guard function ensures at least 25% oxygen in the oxygen/nitrous oxide mix. A slave regulator cuts off nitrous oxide and sounds an audible alarm in the event of a failed oxygen supply. A fresh-gas switch is provided between the breathing system and the auxiliary gas outlet. An oxygen flow meter is equipped with a separate outlet, including a tube nipple. Patient suction is also integrated. The system runs an automatic self-test at start-up. It comes with a built-in backup battery to ensure continuous operation during power failure. There are no drawers on the system to eliminate the risk of magnetic materials being stored and forgotten.
Promotes patient safety

The MRI 508 has a number of built-in safety features. Improved audible and visual LED alarms allow easy monitoring from the MR operating room. The hypoxic guard function ensures at least 25% oxygen in the oxygen/nitrous oxide mix. A slave regulator cuts off nitrous oxide and sounds an audible alarm in the event of a failed oxygen supply. A fresh-gas switch is provided between the breathing system and the auxiliary gas outlet. An oxygen flow meter is equipped with a separate outlet, including a tube nipple. Patient suction is also integrated. The system runs an automatic self-test at start-up. It comes with a built-in backup battery to ensure continuous operation during power failure. There are no drawers on the system to eliminate the risk of magnetic materials being stored and forgotten.
Designed to provide consistent ventilation

Our ventilator compensates for changes in the fresh-gas flow and compliance in the breathing system to ensure consistent ventilation. Pressure, spirometry data, and oxygen concentration are displayed on the 8” color TFT screen. Five ventilation modes are supported: volume-controlled ventilation (VCV), pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV), synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV), pressure support ventilation (PSV), and pressure regulated volume target (PRVT).

Our ventilator compensates for changes in the fresh-gas flow and compliance in the breathing system to ensure consistent ventilation. Pressure, spirometry data, and oxygen concentration are displayed on the 8” color TFT screen. Five ventilation modes are supported: volume-controlled ventilation (VCV), pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV), synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV), pressure support ventilation (PSV), and pressure regulated volume target (PRVT).

Our ventilator compensates for changes in the fresh-gas flow and compliance in the breathing system to ensure consistent ventilation. Pressure, spirometry data, and oxygen concentration are displayed on the 8” color TFT screen. Five ventilation modes are supported: volume-controlled ventilation (VCV), pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV), synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV), pressure support ventilation (PSV), and pressure regulated volume target (PRVT).
Designed to provide consistent ventilation

Our ventilator compensates for changes in the fresh-gas flow and compliance in the breathing system to ensure consistent ventilation. Pressure, spirometry data, and oxygen concentration are displayed on the 8” color TFT screen. Five ventilation modes are supported: volume-controlled ventilation (VCV), pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV), synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV), pressure support ventilation (PSV), and pressure regulated volume target (PRVT).
Space-saving design

The slim, modular MRI 508 is a compact choice for all MRI suites that takes up little space. Twin wheels allow the machine to be moved around smoothly and easily. We have done our best to integrate all the key functions into the machine as standard. Even the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation is among the core functions, eliminating the need for a separate system on the side or rear of the machine. For added convenience, a backbar is provided to mount Selectatec vaporizers. Additionally, various arms are available to mount all types of patient monitors.

The slim, modular MRI 508 is a compact choice for all MRI suites that takes up little space. Twin wheels allow the machine to be moved around smoothly and easily. We have done our best to integrate all the key functions into the machine as standard. Even the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation is among the core functions, eliminating the need for a separate system on the side or rear of the machine. For added convenience, a backbar is provided to mount Selectatec vaporizers. Additionally, various arms are available to mount all types of patient monitors.

The slim, modular MRI 508 is a compact choice for all MRI suites that takes up little space. Twin wheels allow the machine to be moved around smoothly and easily. We have done our best to integrate all the key functions into the machine as standard. Even the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation is among the core functions, eliminating the need for a separate system on the side or rear of the machine. For added convenience, a backbar is provided to mount Selectatec vaporizers. Additionally, various arms are available to mount all types of patient monitors.
Space-saving design

The slim, modular MRI 508 is a compact choice for all MRI suites that takes up little space. Twin wheels allow the machine to be moved around smoothly and easily. We have done our best to integrate all the key functions into the machine as standard. Even the anesthetic gas scavenging system (AGSS) for gas evacuation is among the core functions, eliminating the need for a separate system on the side or rear of the machine. For added convenience, a backbar is provided to mount Selectatec vaporizers. Additionally, various arms are available to mount all types of patient monitors.
Fast assembly of the integrated breathing system

Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine, breathing system, and patient. Our integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bag-in-bottle, patient circuit, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. In less than sixty seconds the breathing system can be taken apart for cleaning, without special tools. The foolproof design prevents reassembly errors after cleaning.

Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine, breathing system, and patient. Our integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bag-in-bottle, patient circuit, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. In less than sixty seconds the breathing system can be taken apart for cleaning, without special tools. The foolproof design prevents reassembly errors after cleaning.

Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine, breathing system, and patient. Our integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bag-in-bottle, patient circuit, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. In less than sixty seconds the breathing system can be taken apart for cleaning, without special tools. The foolproof design prevents reassembly errors after cleaning.
Fast assembly of the integrated breathing system

Forget about time consuming, multiple-tube connections between the anesthesia machine, breathing system, and patient. Our integrated breathing system (IBS) combines an ascending bag-in-bottle, patient circuit, and CO² absorber in one compact unit. In less than sixty seconds the breathing system can be taken apart for cleaning, without special tools. The foolproof design prevents reassembly errors after cleaning.
Count on us and your patients count on you

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Count on us and your patients count on you

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

Specifications

Physical characteristics
Dimensions (H x W x D)
  • 1510 x 760 x 670 mm
Weight
  • 110 kg
Components
Components
Hypoxic guard system
  • Total flow range: 0–20 L/min
Vaporizers
  • Backbar for two Selectatec vaporizers (German or British standard) with interlock safety mechanism
Integrated breathing system (IBS)
  • Hanging Insp./Exp. valve flaps Tool-free disassmbly and reassembly Fresh gas introduced after Insp. valve Autoclavable
System parameters
System parameters
Absorber capacity
  • 900 g
Ventilation modes
  • VCV (volume-controlled ventilation) PCV (pressure-controlled ventilation) SIMV (synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation) PSV (pressure support ventilation) PRVT* (pressure-regulated volume target)
Tidal volume
  • 20 to 1500 ml
Respiration rate
  • 4 to 80 bpm
I:E ratio
  • 3:1 to 1:9,9
Electronic PEEP
  • 4 to 20 hPa (cmH2O)
Inspiratory pressure
  • PCV 4 to 67 hPa (cmH2O) PSV 4 to 50 hPa (cmH2O)
AGSS
  • 30 to 40 L/min
Ventilation measurements
  • Peak, Plateau, and PEEP Pressure Patient compliance Tidal & minute volume Inspired O2% Spirometry loop
Physical characteristics
Dimensions (H x W x D)
  • 1510 x 760 x 670 mm
Weight
  • 110 kg
Components
Components
Hypoxic guard system
  • Total flow range: 0–20 L/min
Vaporizers
  • Backbar for two Selectatec vaporizers (German or British standard) with interlock safety mechanism
Integrated breathing system (IBS)
  • Hanging Insp./Exp. valve flaps Tool-free disassmbly and reassembly Fresh gas introduced after Insp. valve Autoclavable
System parameters
System parameters
Absorber capacity
  • 900 g
Ventilation modes
  • VCV (volume-controlled ventilation) PCV (pressure-controlled ventilation) SIMV (synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation) PSV (pressure support ventilation) PRVT* (pressure-regulated volume target)
Tidal volume
  • 20 to 1500 ml
Respiration rate
  • 4 to 80 bpm
I:E ratio
  • 3:1 to 1:9,9
Electronic PEEP
  • 4 to 20 hPa (cmH2O)
Inspiratory pressure
  • PCV 4 to 67 hPa (cmH2O) PSV 4 to 50 hPa (cmH2O)
AGSS
  • 30 to 40 L/min
Ventilation measurements
  • Peak, Plateau, and PEEP Pressure Patient compliance Tidal & minute volume Inspired O2% Spirometry loop

