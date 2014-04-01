Početna stranica
Magnetic Resonance
Franco Grippo | Assistant Vice President of Operations

Franco Grippo
Assistant Vice President of Operations

Kris Giordano | Director of outpatient imaging

Kris Giordano
Director of outpatient imaging

Live webinar

Optimizing MR workflow and productivity  

 

By RWJ Barnabas Health, New Jersey, USA

headerl banner image

A revolutionary breakthrough in MRI diagnostic quality – and speed

Philips MR Ingenia elition 3.0T

Philips MR Ingenia Elition 3.0T 


The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new directions for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs.

 

The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.

    What your peers say about Ingenia Elition 3.0T

    Mrs. Silvia Schiffer
    Hear from Laura Barlow, lead technologist at the University of Columbia, how smart features help them contribute to a quick workflow for patient preparation and scanning on their Ingenia Elition 3T system.
    Mrs. Silvia Schiffer
    Hear Dr. Savatovsky, neuroradiologist at Fondation Rothschild in Paris discuss the benefits that the two Philips Ingenia Elition systems are bringing their clinical practice.

    Clinical cases from your peers with Ingenia Elition 3.0T

    Brain

    Brain with glioblastoma

    Hand/Wrist with tumor

    Hand/Wrist with tumor

    Liver

    Liver with ascites

    Pelvis

    Pelvis with fistula

    kirschke round grey
    Dr. Jan S. Kirschke
    braren round grey
    Dr. Rickmer F. Braren
    schwaiger round grey
    Dr. Benedikt
    J. Schwaiger

    On Demand webinar

    Advancements in 3T imaging

     

    First hand experiences from the Klinikum rechts der Isar/Technical University of Munich

    Watch webinar
    Radiologists, Klinikum rechts der Isar/Technical University of Munich

    Što to znači?
    Tvrtka Philips cijeni i poštuje privatnost svojih klijenata. Dopuštenja možete povući bilo kada. Dodatne informacije potražite u dokumentu Pravila o zaštiti privatnosti tvrtke Philips.

    1 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

    2 For routine exams, based on in-house testing.

    3 Based on in house testing, with brain, c-spine, l-spine, liver and knee exams, measuring exam times only.

    4 SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional Implants.

    5 Compared to Ingenia 3.0T Omega HP R5.3..

    6 Zhou et al., Nat Med 9, 1085-1090 (2003).​; Zhou et al., Magn Reson Med 50, 1120-1126 (2003)​; Jones et al., Magn Reson Med 56, 585-592 (2006).

    7 Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary. 

    8 Compared to scanning without ComforTone.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

