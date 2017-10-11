dStream MSK M Coil

Breeze Workflow for MSK applications is powered by the dS MSK M (dStream MSK Medium) coil. It delivers efficient workflow and high throughput through a lightweight coil design and ease of positioning for MSK and other applications. MSK exams with the dS MSK M coil can be performed while the posterior coils (head/neck base and spine) are still present on the table, connected and actively decoupled. Feet first exams for most MSK studies are supported with the dS MSK M coil.
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