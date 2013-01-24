Consumers today are used to a connected world, where devices, apps and services work seamlessly across the Internet of Things. Now there is a solution that makes connecting your products simple and effortless, and lets you focus on what matters most—your customers.

The HealthSuite device cloud offers proven, reliable device connectivity services on a global scale, including a dedicated instance in mainland China. It supports any kind of connected device or mobile app, and is backed by more than 10 years of experience with millions of products already supported by the platform.

Offered as a Platform-as-a-Service (pay per use), as part of our HealthSuite Digital Platform, you avoid the cost and effort of setting up, maintaining and operating your own backend. Instead, your online service communications, such as firmware updates, user registration and data collection, are handled easily and smoothly through our scalable platform.