SmartSpeed MotionFree - MSK

MR Clinical Applications

Philips SmartSpeed delivers fast high-quality imaging for wider range of patients including patients who are in pain, struggling to hold still. Philips SmartSpeed MotionFree utilizes non-Cartesian, motion robust 2D imaging techniques to acquire fast, motion-free images. It reduces gross motion, breathing motion and pulsatility artifacts in over 90% of the cases compared to Cartesian imaging.

