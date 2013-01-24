Početna stranica
Ingenia Elition 3.0T imaging at your fingertips

Ingenia Elition 3.0T S

3.0T imaging at your fingertips

The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam², 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant³. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.

The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution⁶ in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Compressed SENSE accelerates 2D and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equivalent image quality¹. Ingenia Elition S not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. As a result, your staff has more time to focus on what matters most: attention to patient care. It’s speed done right, every time.
Enhanced diagnostic confidence in neuro oncology
3D APT (Amide Proton Transfer) is a unique, contrast-free, brain MR imaging method. The presence of endogenous cellular proteins is used to produce an MR signal that directly correlates with cell proliferation, an indicator of tumoral activity. 3D APT can enhance your diagnostic confidence.
Patient-centered productivity

The increasing use of MR has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience.
Automate your scan planning
SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
A key to confidence with MR Conditional implants
ScanWise Implant³ helps you simplify the scanning process for patients with MR Conditional implants by providing step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values of the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Our unique Ambient Experience and In-Bore Connect allow you to offer patients a truly personalized MR experience. You can create an atmosphere that transports them out of the imaging suite and into a relaxing environment of their choice. This helps your patients to relax and follow directions.
Enhance patient comfort
With the Ingenia Elition S, we‘re introducing our ComfortPlus mattress, which is much thicker than a standard mattress. Based on its viscoelastic properties, it reduces its thickness upon pressure and body warmth. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easy to lie still on the ComfortPlus mattress⁴.
Reduce acoustic noise for your patient
Our unique ComforTone solution achieves up to 80% reduction in acoustic noise⁵ with similar image quality and contrast within the same time slot. You can use ComforTone in routine exams such as brain, spine and MSK but can also apply it with high gradient settings, thanks to our ready-to-use ExamCards.
Dr. Jan S. Kirschke
Dr. Rickmer F. Braren
Dr. Benedikt
J. Schwaiger

On Demand webinar

Advancements in 3T imaging

 

First hand experiences from the Klinikum rechts der Isar/Technical University of Munich

Radiologists, Klinikum rechts der Isar/Technical University of Munich

  • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 2. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
  • 3. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use.
  • 4. Compared to using a standard mattress.
  • 5. Compared to scanning without ComforTone.
  • 6. In isotropic 3D MSK VIEW scans, compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

