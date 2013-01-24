Philips – pritisnite ovdje za povratak na početnu stranicu
GO2 Oxygen saturation meter

GO2 Pulse Oximeter

Oxygen saturation meter

The accurate, affordable and durable GO2 pulse oxymeter allows your patients the freedom to go about their activities, while delivering accuracy comparable to professional oximeters.

Features
Warranty and service

Warranty and service offer reassurance

The GO2 is backed by Philips Respironics service and 2-year warranty support. It's manufactured in North America.
Backlit LCD

Backlit LCD for low-light viewing

The display lights up, making it easy to read in low-light conditions. In addition, it is designed for easy understanding by patients.
Proven solid construction

Proven solid construction for worry-free use

The GO2 is tested to withstand 25 drops from one meter onto a hard surface. This makes it sturdy enough so patients can take it everywhere they go.
Low power use

Low power use increases battery life

The GO2 uses just one AAA battery for approximately 2,400 spot checks.
Oxygen concentration and pulse rate

Oxygen concentration and pulse rate for real-time feedback

The GO2 offers patients accurate and reliable oxygen saturation and heart rate monitoring information, allowing patients to manage their oxygen and activity level on the go.
Tehnički podaci

General system
General system
Oxygen saturation display range
  • 0 to 100 %
Pulse rate display range
  • 18 to 321 beats per minute beats per minute
Oxygen saturation declared accuracy range (Arms*)
  • 70% to 100% SpO2 ± 2 digits %SpO2
Pulse rate declared accuracy range (Arms*)
  • 20 to 250 BPM ± 3 digits beats per minute
Low perfusion pulse rate declared accuracy range (Arms*)
  • 20 to 240 BPM ± 3 digits beats per minute
Measurement wavelengths and output power
Measurement wavelengths and output power
Red
  • 660 nanometers @ 0.8mW max average nm
Infrared
  • 910 nanometers @ 1.2mW max average nm
Temperature
Temperature
Operating temperature
  • 5°C to 40°C* (41°F to 104°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -30°C to 70°C (-22°F to 158°F)
Humidity
Humidity
Operating humidity
  • 10% to 90% relative humidity, non-condensing %
Storage/transportation humidity
  • 10% to 90% relative humidity, non-condensing %
Operating altitude
  • Up to 4,000 meters/13,000 feet
Battery life
Battery life
Continuous
  • Approximately 2400 spot checks based on approximately 21 hours of operation using one AAA size alkaline battery, calculated at 20 seconds per use.
Storage
  • 6 months minmum
  • Device temperature will not exceed 41°C as measured during a controlled environment test.

