The Respironics OptiLife mask makes life easier for sleep lab professionals, homecare providers and patients.The easy-to-fit, easy-to-assemble, easy-to-clean OptiLife mask doesn’t just fit patients’ faces, it fits their lives.
The cushions come in the sizes Petite, Small, Medium and Large, ensuring an optimal seal for all patients.
Universal faceplate
Universal faceplate is easy to clean
Low-maintenance design makes the OptiLife an ideal mask for introducing new patients to sleep therapy. It's also easy for your staff to clean, assemble and seal patients quickly during titration.
Silent exhalation port
Unique headgear design
Unique headgear design for easy adjustment
This easy-to-adjust headgear design has no buckles and keeps the forehead and vision areas open. The chin support band offers a secure fit and extra stability. Two headgear slots give additional options to improve patient control and seal. It is so easy to use that it can be put into place with one hand!
Flexible mask tubing
Flexible mask tubing for side sleepers
The critical point where the tubing meets the mask is made extra flexible in the OptiLife. This creates an optimal seal in any sleep position.
Simple attachment hub
Simple attachment hub for secure cushion attachment
The hub holds the cushion securely in place and allows it to rotate for an optimal fit. Visual indicators provide orientation for proper cushion alignment.
Two cushion options
Two cushion options for personalized comfort
The OptiLIfe comes with either the traditional pillows cushion, which inserts into the nostrils, or the CradleCushion, which sits under the nose.
Tube management clip
Tube management clip improves mobility
Allowing patients to securely attach the tube out of the way, the tube management clip improves mobility and ensures mask stability for a secure fit.
Latex free
