Search terms

PageWriter TC35

Cardiograph

Find similar products

The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph provides advanced tools to enhance workflow and support clinical decisions. All PageWriter cardiographs include the clinical excellence of the DXL ECG Algorithm which is built upon over 55 years of research and experience. The cardiographs provide continuity and consistency in ECG reading and diagnosis through PageWriter cardiographs, the IntelliSpace ECG management system, and other Philips solutions throughout the healthcare enterprise. Native DICOM modality worklists can be downloaded, or ADT information retrieved, providing patient demographics at the bedside. ECG reports can be wirelessly exported using 802.11 b/a/g/n/ac WiFi 5 speed and WPA3 (Personal) security to an electronic medical record. PageWriter’s native DICOM interoperability provides direct access to ECG orders from your current DICOM MWL provider and storage of resulting DICOM format ECGs to your existing PACS. The result – a fast, efficient clinical workflow with reliable operation for you and your patients.

Contact & support
Features
DXL Algorithm

Industry-leading ECG interpretations

The Philips DXL ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations, particularly with respect to pediatric analysis, pacemaker pulse detection (as small as 0.02 mVms), QT measurements, and a suite of advanced STEMI decision support tools to help guide the treatment of patients with chest pain.

Industry-leading ECG interpretations

The Philips DXL ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations, particularly with respect to pediatric analysis, pacemaker pulse detection (as small as 0.02 mVms), QT measurements, and a suite of advanced STEMI decision support tools to help guide the treatment of patients with chest pain.

Industry-leading ECG interpretations

The Philips DXL ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations, particularly with respect to pediatric analysis, pacemaker pulse detection (as small as 0.02 mVms), QT measurements, and a suite of advanced STEMI decision support tools to help guide the treatment of patients with chest pain.
1-2-3 operation

Speedy navigation with touchscreen and light-guided buttons

The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph is designed for use in the demanding hospital environment as well as clinic practice settings. The easy 1-2-3 operation, touchscreen display, and additional tools facilitate quality ECG reports. Easy-to-use 1-2-3 touchscreen operation is fast and intuitive Clinical Decision Support with the world-class Philips DXL ECG Algorithm Scalability to meet your needs now and in the future.

Speedy navigation with touchscreen and light-guided buttons

The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph is designed for use in the demanding hospital environment as well as clinic practice settings. The easy 1-2-3 operation, touchscreen display, and additional tools facilitate quality ECG reports. Easy-to-use 1-2-3 touchscreen operation is fast and intuitive Clinical Decision Support with the world-class Philips DXL ECG Algorithm Scalability to meet your needs now and in the future.

Speedy navigation with touchscreen and light-guided buttons

The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph is designed for use in the demanding hospital environment as well as clinic practice settings. The easy 1-2-3 operation, touchscreen display, and additional tools facilitate quality ECG reports. Easy-to-use 1-2-3 touchscreen operation is fast and intuitive Clinical Decision Support with the world-class Philips DXL ECG Algorithm Scalability to meet your needs now and in the future.
Compact integrated leadset

Integrated leadset means fewer equipment connections

The seamless design of the compact leadset means fewer equipment connections for staff to check and manage. Plus, this design enables economic replacement in high-volume environments. Battery delivers up to 13.9 hours of normal operation cycles before requiring a recharge.

Integrated leadset means fewer equipment connections

The seamless design of the compact leadset means fewer equipment connections for staff to check and manage. Plus, this design enables economic replacement in high-volume environments. Battery delivers up to 13.9 hours of normal operation cycles before requiring a recharge.

Integrated leadset means fewer equipment connections

The seamless design of the compact leadset means fewer equipment connections for staff to check and manage. Plus, this design enables economic replacement in high-volume environments. Battery delivers up to 13.9 hours of normal operation cycles before requiring a recharge.
WiFi 5 wireless connectivity

Standards-based communication and integration

Streamlined workflow with wired and WiFi 5 wireless connectivity of HL7, XML, and native industry standard DICOM informs your staff, supporting rapid clinical collaboration and decision-making.

Standards-based communication and integration

Streamlined workflow with wired and WiFi 5 wireless connectivity of HL7, XML, and native industry standard DICOM informs your staff, supporting rapid clinical collaboration and decision-making.

Standards-based communication and integration

Streamlined workflow with wired and WiFi 5 wireless connectivity of HL7, XML, and native industry standard DICOM informs your staff, supporting rapid clinical collaboration and decision-making.
  • DXL Algorithm
  • 1-2-3 operation
  • Compact integrated leadset
  • WiFi 5 wireless connectivity
See all features
DXL Algorithm

Industry-leading ECG interpretations

The Philips DXL ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations, particularly with respect to pediatric analysis, pacemaker pulse detection (as small as 0.02 mVms), QT measurements, and a suite of advanced STEMI decision support tools to help guide the treatment of patients with chest pain.

Industry-leading ECG interpretations

The Philips DXL ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations, particularly with respect to pediatric analysis, pacemaker pulse detection (as small as 0.02 mVms), QT measurements, and a suite of advanced STEMI decision support tools to help guide the treatment of patients with chest pain.

Industry-leading ECG interpretations

The Philips DXL ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations, particularly with respect to pediatric analysis, pacemaker pulse detection (as small as 0.02 mVms), QT measurements, and a suite of advanced STEMI decision support tools to help guide the treatment of patients with chest pain.
1-2-3 operation

Speedy navigation with touchscreen and light-guided buttons

The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph is designed for use in the demanding hospital environment as well as clinic practice settings. The easy 1-2-3 operation, touchscreen display, and additional tools facilitate quality ECG reports. Easy-to-use 1-2-3 touchscreen operation is fast and intuitive Clinical Decision Support with the world-class Philips DXL ECG Algorithm Scalability to meet your needs now and in the future.

Speedy navigation with touchscreen and light-guided buttons

The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph is designed for use in the demanding hospital environment as well as clinic practice settings. The easy 1-2-3 operation, touchscreen display, and additional tools facilitate quality ECG reports. Easy-to-use 1-2-3 touchscreen operation is fast and intuitive Clinical Decision Support with the world-class Philips DXL ECG Algorithm Scalability to meet your needs now and in the future.

Speedy navigation with touchscreen and light-guided buttons

The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph is designed for use in the demanding hospital environment as well as clinic practice settings. The easy 1-2-3 operation, touchscreen display, and additional tools facilitate quality ECG reports. Easy-to-use 1-2-3 touchscreen operation is fast and intuitive Clinical Decision Support with the world-class Philips DXL ECG Algorithm Scalability to meet your needs now and in the future.
Compact integrated leadset

Integrated leadset means fewer equipment connections

The seamless design of the compact leadset means fewer equipment connections for staff to check and manage. Plus, this design enables economic replacement in high-volume environments. Battery delivers up to 13.9 hours of normal operation cycles before requiring a recharge.

Integrated leadset means fewer equipment connections

The seamless design of the compact leadset means fewer equipment connections for staff to check and manage. Plus, this design enables economic replacement in high-volume environments. Battery delivers up to 13.9 hours of normal operation cycles before requiring a recharge.

Integrated leadset means fewer equipment connections

The seamless design of the compact leadset means fewer equipment connections for staff to check and manage. Plus, this design enables economic replacement in high-volume environments. Battery delivers up to 13.9 hours of normal operation cycles before requiring a recharge.
WiFi 5 wireless connectivity

Standards-based communication and integration

Streamlined workflow with wired and WiFi 5 wireless connectivity of HL7, XML, and native industry standard DICOM informs your staff, supporting rapid clinical collaboration and decision-making.

Standards-based communication and integration

Streamlined workflow with wired and WiFi 5 wireless connectivity of HL7, XML, and native industry standard DICOM informs your staff, supporting rapid clinical collaboration and decision-making.

Standards-based communication and integration

Streamlined workflow with wired and WiFi 5 wireless connectivity of HL7, XML, and native industry standard DICOM informs your staff, supporting rapid clinical collaboration and decision-making.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specification (1)

Specification

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specification (1)

Specification

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specification (1)

Specification

Specifications

ECG Functions
ECG Functions
Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
  • 12 leads
Timed ECG
  • Support for pharma stress protocols
Report Storage/Transfer
  • Full fidelity at 1000Hz of 10 seconds for all 12 leads
Advanced bi-directional network communications
Advanced bi-directional network communications
Central time management (D01)
  • Time can be manually or automatically synchronized to a Network Time Server
Philips DXL 18-Lead ECG Algorithm
Philips DXL 18-Lead ECG Algorithm
Interpretive statements
  • >600 interpretive statements; integrated pediatric analysis
Borderline Statement Suppression
  • Three configurable settings
Nomenclature
  • Aligned with 2007 AHA/ACCF/HRS recommendations, Part II¹
ADT (D02)
ADT (D02)
Query and retrieval of patient demographic information
  • Yes
Based upon user-entered or scanned search criteria (e.g., patient ID, last/first name)
  • Yes
Supported by standard HL7 interface via IntelliSpace Enterprise for hospital systems
  • Yes
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
Graphical ST Vector
  • Two ECG reports with polar ST Maps; frontal and transverse planes
Critical Values
  • Highlights four conditions requiring immediate clinical attention
DICOM ECG result output (D08)
DICOM ECG result output (D08)
Create DICOM 12-lead ECG
  • Yes
Generate DICOM General ECG
  • Yes
Signal quality indicators
Signal quality indicators
Leads-off advisory
  • Anatomical lead map displays the location and label
Lead color
  • Four colors to indicate quality of individual leads
Lead check
  • Lead-placement software detects 20 different lead reversals
Heart rate
  • Continuous display of patient heart rate
Print preview
  • Full-screen preview of ECG waveforms prior to printing
User interface
User interface
Touchscreen
  • 5-wire, resistive touchscreen
Keyboard
  • Backlit 1-2-3 buttons; 65-button, std full alphanumeric; special characters
Membrane keyboard cover
  • Silicone-based flexible cover protects from particulate/liquid ingress
Display
Display
Size
  • 6.5in TFT active matrix
Resolution
  • 640 x 480 VGA
Colors
  • 64K colors
Patient connections
Patient connections
Long lead set (H23)
  • Extended length to allow greater distance between cardiograph and patient
Welsh bulbs (E04)
  • Six Welsh bulbs and four limb clamps
Snap/Tab adaptor (E06)
  • Fits both snap and tab electrodes with metal on both sides
Mechanical
Mechanical
Dimensions
  • 31 × 40 × 21cm (12 × 16 × 8in)
Weight
  • 8.6kg (19lb) includes battery, lead wires, clips, electrode pack, and paper pack
Connectivity
Connectivity
LAN
  • 10/100 Base-TX IEEE 802.3 ethernet via on-board RJ45
Wireless (D21)
  • 802.11 b/a/g/n/ac (WiFi 5)
Wireless credential
  • WPA3 (Personal) WPA2 (Enterprise)
Internal storage
  • 200 ECGs
FIPS certificate
  • Communication supported by FIPS 140-2 certified encryption algorithm
External storage
  • 200 ECGs with optional USB device
Automated data input
Automated data input
Bar code reader (H12)
  • Reads Code 39 Symbology
Flexible field data entry
  • Yes
Safety and Performance
Safety and Performance
International Standards
  • Electromagnetic Compatibility IEC60601-1-2 2014
  • Particular Requirement for Safety of Electrocardiographs IEC 60601-2-25 2011 edition 2.0
  • General Requirement for Safety IEC 60601-1: 2005+A1:2012
Pre-processing filters
Pre-processing filters
AC noise
  • 50 or 60 Hz
Signal processing
  • Artifact rejection and baseline wander
Presentation filters - 10 sec reports
Presentation filters - 10 sec reports
High pass
  • 0.02, 0.05, and 0.15Hz
Low pass
  • 40, 100, 150 and 300Hz
Presentation filters - rhythm
Presentation filters - rhythm
High pass
  • 0.02, 0.05 and 0.15Hz
Low pass
  • 40, 100, 150 and 300Hz
Electrical
Electrical
Battery
  • Lithium ion
Battery capacity (per battery)
  • 10 hours w/o printing, 13.9 hours of normal ops, and 3 hours continuous printing
Battery recharge
  • Four hours to full capacity
Main power
  • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
Power consumption
  • 60W max
Environmental
Environmental
Operating conditions - Temperature
  • 10° to 40°C (50°F to 104°F)
Operating conditions - Humidity
  • 10% to 90% relative humidity (non‑condensing)
Operating conditions - Altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft) altitude
Storage conditions - Temperature
  • -20°C to 50°C (-4°F to 122°F)
Storage conditions - Humidity
  • 10-90% relative humidity (non‑condensing) Up to 4,572 m (15,000 ft) altitude
ECG Functions
ECG Functions
Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
  • 12 leads
Timed ECG
  • Support for pharma stress protocols
Advanced bi-directional network communications
Advanced bi-directional network communications
Central time management (D01)
  • Time can be manually or automatically synchronized to a Network Time Server
See all specifications
ECG Functions
ECG Functions
Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
  • 12 leads
Timed ECG
  • Support for pharma stress protocols
Report Storage/Transfer
  • Full fidelity at 1000Hz of 10 seconds for all 12 leads
Advanced bi-directional network communications
Advanced bi-directional network communications
Central time management (D01)
  • Time can be manually or automatically synchronized to a Network Time Server
Philips DXL 18-Lead ECG Algorithm
Philips DXL 18-Lead ECG Algorithm
Interpretive statements
  • >600 interpretive statements; integrated pediatric analysis
Borderline Statement Suppression
  • Three configurable settings
Nomenclature
  • Aligned with 2007 AHA/ACCF/HRS recommendations, Part II¹
ADT (D02)
ADT (D02)
Query and retrieval of patient demographic information
  • Yes
Based upon user-entered or scanned search criteria (e.g., patient ID, last/first name)
  • Yes
Supported by standard HL7 interface via IntelliSpace Enterprise for hospital systems
  • Yes
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
Graphical ST Vector
  • Two ECG reports with polar ST Maps; frontal and transverse planes
Critical Values
  • Highlights four conditions requiring immediate clinical attention
DICOM ECG result output (D08)
DICOM ECG result output (D08)
Create DICOM 12-lead ECG
  • Yes
Generate DICOM General ECG
  • Yes
Signal quality indicators
Signal quality indicators
Leads-off advisory
  • Anatomical lead map displays the location and label
Lead color
  • Four colors to indicate quality of individual leads
Lead check
  • Lead-placement software detects 20 different lead reversals
Heart rate
  • Continuous display of patient heart rate
Print preview
  • Full-screen preview of ECG waveforms prior to printing
User interface
User interface
Touchscreen
  • 5-wire, resistive touchscreen
Keyboard
  • Backlit 1-2-3 buttons; 65-button, std full alphanumeric; special characters
Membrane keyboard cover
  • Silicone-based flexible cover protects from particulate/liquid ingress
Display
Display
Size
  • 6.5in TFT active matrix
Resolution
  • 640 x 480 VGA
Colors
  • 64K colors
Patient connections
Patient connections
Long lead set (H23)
  • Extended length to allow greater distance between cardiograph and patient
Welsh bulbs (E04)
  • Six Welsh bulbs and four limb clamps
Snap/Tab adaptor (E06)
  • Fits both snap and tab electrodes with metal on both sides
Mechanical
Mechanical
Dimensions
  • 31 × 40 × 21cm (12 × 16 × 8in)
Weight
  • 8.6kg (19lb) includes battery, lead wires, clips, electrode pack, and paper pack
Connectivity
Connectivity
LAN
  • 10/100 Base-TX IEEE 802.3 ethernet via on-board RJ45
Wireless (D21)
  • 802.11 b/a/g/n/ac (WiFi 5)
Wireless credential
  • WPA3 (Personal) WPA2 (Enterprise)
Internal storage
  • 200 ECGs
FIPS certificate
  • Communication supported by FIPS 140-2 certified encryption algorithm
External storage
  • 200 ECGs with optional USB device
Automated data input
Automated data input
Bar code reader (H12)
  • Reads Code 39 Symbology
Flexible field data entry
  • Yes
Safety and Performance
Safety and Performance
International Standards
  • Electromagnetic Compatibility IEC60601-1-2 2014
  • Particular Requirement for Safety of Electrocardiographs IEC 60601-2-25 2011 edition 2.0
  • General Requirement for Safety IEC 60601-1: 2005+A1:2012
Pre-processing filters
Pre-processing filters
AC noise
  • 50 or 60 Hz
Signal processing
  • Artifact rejection and baseline wander
Presentation filters - 10 sec reports
Presentation filters - 10 sec reports
High pass
  • 0.02, 0.05, and 0.15Hz
Low pass
  • 40, 100, 150 and 300Hz
Presentation filters - rhythm
Presentation filters - rhythm
High pass
  • 0.02, 0.05 and 0.15Hz
Low pass
  • 40, 100, 150 and 300Hz
Electrical
Electrical
Battery
  • Lithium ion
Battery capacity (per battery)
  • 10 hours w/o printing, 13.9 hours of normal ops, and 3 hours continuous printing
Battery recharge
  • Four hours to full capacity
Main power
  • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
Power consumption
  • 60W max
Environmental
Environmental
Operating conditions - Temperature
  • 10° to 40°C (50°F to 104°F)
Operating conditions - Humidity
  • 10% to 90% relative humidity (non‑condensing)
Operating conditions - Altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft) altitude
Storage conditions - Temperature
  • -20°C to 50°C (-4°F to 122°F)
Storage conditions - Humidity
  • 10-90% relative humidity (non‑condensing) Up to 4,572 m (15,000 ft) altitude
  • ¹Fourth Universal Definition of Myocardial Infarction. Circulation 2018; 138 (2): pg e618 -e651.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Sva prava pridržana.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Pristupate Philipsovim hrvatskim internet stranicama zdravstvene skrbi
Please select the checkbox

Ove internet stranice namijenjene su isključivo osoblju koje se koristi medicinskim proizvodima u obavljanju svoje djelatnosti, uključujući zdravstvene radnike, osoblje koje postupa u ime zdravstvenih institucija i/ili osoblje koje se profesionalno bavi trgovinom medicinskim proizvodima.

Spadate li u kategoriju osoba koje udovoljavaju gornjim kriterijima?

Da Ne