Health data aggregation across the enterprise

The sheer amount of health data generated by individual patients is already becoming overwhelming for many healthcare organizations. With the potential of wearable technologies and the growing trend of consumers tracking their own health information, the explosion of big data in healthcare isn’t soon to slow down.

In many instances, clinical data remains trapped in silos, presenting a fragmented view of a patient’s record, and making care delivery less efficient and more variable. At its worst, siloed data can ultimately impact the quality of the patient care your health system strives to provide.

Finding effective ways to aggregate, analyze and prioritize patient data for improved care delivery falls on today’s healthcare IT leaders.