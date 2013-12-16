Hospital Alarm Fatigue

Too many auditory alarm signals in the clinical environment can lead to staff interruption, patient and staff dissatisfaction, and may present potential patient safety issues. Our alarm system management solutions offer potential for improved patient care and workflow, a less hectic environment, and higher staff and patient satisfaction.



A systematic approach: Built-in tools, such as automatic alarm limits and patient centered profiles, can be customized as part of a systematic approach to alarm system management.

Customizable: Advanced event surveillance tools can be adapted to fit your patient population, reduce auditory interruptions, and support the early indication of clinical change.

Accountable: Systems allow mining rich data to investigate compliance with existing policies and protocols, as well as generate clinical quality improvement and quality assurance results.

Designed around you:

Consulting services assist healthcare organizations improve patient care and satisfaction through the use of technology, clinician engagement, and high performance clinical workflows.