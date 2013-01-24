Početna stranica
Precision diagnosis

    Breaking through workflow challenges


    Healthcare providers have many pain points, from appointment no-shows to systems that are not integrated to staffing shortages and increased patient demands. When you consider the cumulative effect these problems have on the workflow, removing the challenges is critical.


    Here, we’ve pulled together examples of workflow innovations across the system to show how we can work together to create a clearer way to precision.
    Explore some of the common workflow challenges below and see how Philips can help. Let’s define what matters, together. Take our poll and see what your peers think.

    Informatics streamlines the workflow

    Virtualization of care during a pandemic raises all sorts of issues, which can further be complicated by workflow challenges. Explore some below and see how we can help.
    Let us know your thoughts and see how your peers align with our quick poll. Together, let’s define what matters.

    Increased patient transfers hampered by secure data exchange


    Limited ICU capacity during COVID-19 has increased patient transfers between hospitals.1 This created an immediate need for seamless, secure exchange of medical information, with required patient privacy, between care settings.
    Remote teams slow workflow and jeopardize data security


    Today, many diagnostic and clinical teams are working from home. Unprepared or immature infrastructures cannot properly support these specialists and put security at risk.
    Non-ordered image storage can lead to an incomplete patient record


    As understanding of a disease like COVID-19 unfolds, tests may be required that were not formerly ordered. The missing or improper storage of these tests can lead to an incomplete record of the patient.
    Outdated communication systems place excessive burdens on staff


    The post-COVID-19 environment may lead to hefty backlogs for imaging centers, putting intense pressure on staff to manually screen and reschedule patients.
    What is your biggest roadblock in streamlining workflows?

    Answer below to see how you and your peers align.

    Let’s define what matters, together

    What workflow challenges can we help you solve?
    Abir M, Nelson C, Chan EW, et al. Critical Care Surge Response Strategies for the 2020 COVID-19 Outbreak in the United States. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation; 2020. rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA164-1

