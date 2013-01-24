Acquire Philips technology to advance patient care and increase revenues by tapping new funding sources. Increase your purchasing power to acquire the advanced Philips technology and solutions you need now to improve patient care and increase patient revenue. And you acquire legal ownership of the technology right away. Acquisition costs are spread over a longer period of time, preserving cashflow for use in daily operations. This brings expenses on Philips medical equipment, Managed Technology Services and IT solutions in line with revenues from your investments.
Optimal cashflow
Tap new funding sources to obtain the technology you need to grow
Keep bank lines of credit available for other purposes
Spread acquisition costs over multiple years to preserve cashflow
Align payments with incoming patient revenues
Choice of terms
Fixed or floating interest rate
Linear plan – same repayments on principal over the plan
Annuity plan – lower monthly payments early on
Custom plan – payments tailored to your specific needs and situation
Extended payment period
Leverage benefits of new technology over time with 3 to 7-year repayment plans
Up to 10-year repayment can be discussed
Choose the payment plan that's right for you
Depending on your individual needs and objectives, you can pay back the acquired Philips health technology in fixed or flexible periodic installments. Our financial experts have extensive experience to help you select the payment plan that is best for you.