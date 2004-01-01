9 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. 150° field of view in OB preset. 11.5 mm radius of curvature. Supports high resolution 2D imaging. Supports high resolution, quantitative, single sweep 3D volume acquisitions (mechanical and freehand). Supports 4D imaging up to 22 volumes per second. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, SonoCT and XRES. Endovaginal applications. Interventional applications. Biopsy kit available.
