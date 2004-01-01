The flow of patients, staff, and resources through your cardiac cath lab dramatically influences your efficiency and productivity. Xper Information Management Scheduler links the relevant schedules, improving coordination and communication.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Drag-and-drop interface helps you manage your day
Drag-and-drop interface helps you manage your day
Drag-and-drop interface helps you manage your day
Xper Patient Status Viewer for more insight
Xper Patient Status Viewer for more insight
Xper Patient Status Viewer for more insight
Schedule sharing enhances communication in your department
Schedule sharing enhances communication in your department
Schedule sharing enhances communication in your department
Template builder for easy scheduling
Template builder for easy scheduling
Template builder for easy scheduling
One year calendar for long-term planning
One year calendar for long-term planning
One year calendar for long-term planning
Resource management helps you optimize schedules
Resource management helps you optimize schedules
Resource management helps you optimize schedules
Drag-and-drop interface helps you manage your day
Drag-and-drop interface helps you manage your day
Drag-and-drop interface helps you manage your day
Xper Patient Status Viewer for more insight
Xper Patient Status Viewer for more insight
Xper Patient Status Viewer for more insight
Schedule sharing enhances communication in your department
Schedule sharing enhances communication in your department
Schedule sharing enhances communication in your department
Template builder for easy scheduling
Template builder for easy scheduling
Template builder for easy scheduling
One year calendar for long-term planning
One year calendar for long-term planning
One year calendar for long-term planning
Resource management helps you optimize schedules
Resource management helps you optimize schedules
Resource management helps you optimize schedules
Select countryHrvatska (Hrvatski)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.