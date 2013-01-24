RightFit Service Agreements

Traži pojmove
We offer a range of service agreements to meet your priorities and technologies. To give you flexibility, Philips provides you with a choice of service support based on your specific requirements, with service handled on-site or remotely.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
RightFit Uptime for exceptional performance
RightFit Protection delivers robust security
RightFit Primary the flexible advantage
RightFit Value provides basic care
RightFit Support the cooperative relationship
RightFit Assist offers core reinforcement
RightFit Select the right balance
RightFit Evolution for predictable costs
"We needed a strategic partner who takes care of our equipment completely. The comprehensive agreement with Philips offers us an economy of scale and reduces the risk of equipment downtime."
Dr. Ahmet Arslantaş, Medical Director, OFM Antalya Hospital
"System performance is critical to us. From minor advice to major technical issues, having our Philips Customer Service Agreement** is essential in guaranteeing the uptime we need."
Dr. Jonathan Hack, Radiologist
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand