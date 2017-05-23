Patient motivation is one of the most significant predictors of adherence to OSA treatment¹. If you are looking for ways to support and motivate your patients to stick to PAP therapy, encourage your patients to join over 2M registered DreamMapper users across the globe.
DreamMapper is designed to engage patients and help them take an active role in their therapy on the journey to reclaim their sleep.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
Get started and stay in sync
Get started and stay in sync
Background Bluetooth syncing makes it easier than ever to sync device data². On select Philips therapy devices, DreamMapper can provide connectivity to ensure that you are able to see your patient's therapy results every step of the way.
Get started and stay in sync
Background Bluetooth syncing makes it easier than ever to sync device data². On select Philips therapy devices, DreamMapper can provide connectivity to ensure that you are able to see your patient's therapy results every step of the way.
Get started and stay in sync
Background Bluetooth syncing makes it easier than ever to sync device data². On select Philips therapy devices, DreamMapper can provide connectivity to ensure that you are able to see your patient's therapy results every step of the way.
Background Bluetooth syncing makes it easier than ever to sync device data². On select Philips therapy devices, DreamMapper can provide connectivity to ensure that you are able to see your patient's therapy results every step of the way.
Patients can take an active role
Patients can take an active role
As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
Patients can take an active role
As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
Patients can take an active role
As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
Get started and stay in sync
Get started and stay in sync
Background Bluetooth syncing makes it easier than ever to sync device data². On select Philips therapy devices, DreamMapper can provide connectivity to ensure that you are able to see your patient's therapy results every step of the way.
Get started and stay in sync
Background Bluetooth syncing makes it easier than ever to sync device data². On select Philips therapy devices, DreamMapper can provide connectivity to ensure that you are able to see your patient's therapy results every step of the way.
Get started and stay in sync
Background Bluetooth syncing makes it easier than ever to sync device data². On select Philips therapy devices, DreamMapper can provide connectivity to ensure that you are able to see your patient's therapy results every step of the way.
Background Bluetooth syncing makes it easier than ever to sync device data². On select Philips therapy devices, DreamMapper can provide connectivity to ensure that you are able to see your patient's therapy results every step of the way.
Patients can take an active role
Patients can take an active role
As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
Patients can take an active role
As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
Patients can take an active role
As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
¹William Hardy,RRT; Jeremy Powers, BS; Jeffrey G. Jasko,MS; Christy Stitt,MS;Gary Lotz,MBA;Mark S.Aloia, PhD: SleepMapper A mobile application and website to engage sleep apnea patients in PAP therapy and improve adherence to treatment: 2014
²Background Bluetooth Sync is supported on iOS devices for DreamStation 2 users and on certain Android devices (not manufactured in China).
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Pristupate Philipsovim hrvatskim internet stranicama zdravstvene skrbi
Please select the checkbox
Ove internet stranice namijenjene su isključivo osoblju koje se koristi medicinskim proizvodima u obavljanju svoje djelatnosti, uključujući zdravstvene radnike, osoblje koje postupa u ime zdravstvenih institucija i/ili osoblje koje se profesionalno bavi trgovinom medicinskim proizvodima.
Spadate li u kategoriju osoba koje udovoljavaju gornjim kriterijima?