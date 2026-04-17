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CMS GCX Wall Mounting for CMS Function Box
CMS GCX Wall Mounting for CMS Function Box
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
CMS GCX Wall Mounting for CMS Function Box
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available for mounting the Philips CMS - Computer Module to a wall.
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips CMS Mounting solution GCX Wall Mounting for CMS Function Box
(281.92 KB)
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Philips CMS Computer Module Flush Wall Mount
Features
Philips CMS Computer Module Flush Wall Mount
P/N: HP-0015-06 Kit Includes: Integrated spill shield; adjustable slide allows different orientations of the CMU in the channel; powder coat paint provides durable finish.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips CMS Mounting solution GCX Wall Mounting for CMS Function Box
PDF
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281.92 KB
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