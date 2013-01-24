Početna stranica
Philips – pritisnite ovdje za povratak na početnu stranicu

Traži pojmove

Avalon FM40 and FM50 Mounting solution

Avalon FM40 and FM50 GCX FM40/50 high adjustable Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Pronađi slične proizvode

Learn more about an option available to mount the Avalon FM40/50 to a wall.

Kontaktirajte nas

Media Gallery

Features
Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-25 Kit includes: Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustment; FM40/50 mounting adapter; Molded storage bin with compartments for gel bottle, printouts, and transducers; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand