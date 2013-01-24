Početna stranica
Avalon FM40 and FM50 Mounting solution

Learn more about the mounting solutions available for the Philips Avalon FM40/50 monitor.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50: Camlock Kit
M2740A C03 Camlock Kit includes: 4 Camlock feet; 1 lock; screws & additional hardware.

