IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Anesthesia Machines.

Features
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Cato and Cato Edition Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

