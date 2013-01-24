Početna stranica
IntelliVue MP90 Flatscreen Wall Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP90 Flatscreen Wall Mounting 15" and 17" Wall Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system on a wall.

Features
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0019-25 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover (Channel sold separately)
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0019-27 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0019-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter
GCX P/N: AG-0019-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover (Channel sold separately)

