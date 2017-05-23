Početna stranica
Reusable, adult SpO₂ clip sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

Reusable, adult SpO₂ clip sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

The reusable Philips M1196T adult clip sensor effectively measures pulse oximetry on adults and children weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs). It is manufactured without latex. This sensor features a 90 cm (35.4 in) cable length and connects to 8-pin devices via M1943A or M1943AL adapter cables and can be used with validated 9-pin devices.

Features
Made to last

Comprehensive warranty

"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.* *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Tehnički podaci

Product details
Use with non Philips products
  • No
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Replaces Product
  • 989803128641 (M1196T)
Recommended patient weight
  • Greater than 40 kg (<gt/>88 lb)
Cable Length
  • 0.90 m (2.95 ft')
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 863265, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS
Use with Philips Supplies
  • M1943A, M1943AL
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.24 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product category
  • SpO₂
Product type
  • Sensor
Application site
  • Finger
Packaging unit
  • 1 sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use

Documentation

