Search terms

Wireless ECG 2.0 Module

MR Patient Care

Find similar products

Wireless ECG module for use with the Expression MR200. Features adjustable networks. Built to order - 30 day lead time. Use with 989803152881 battery (sold separately).

Contact & support

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803176381
  • 989803170121
  • 989803152351
  • 989803152301
  • 989803152331
  • 989803185471
  • 989803185461
  • 989803185441
  • 989803152881
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Battery Power
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.150 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803176381
  • 989803170121
  • 989803152351
  • 989803152301
  • 989803152331
  • 989803185471
  • 989803185461
  • 989803185441
  • 989803152881
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Battery Power
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.150 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Sva prava pridržana.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Pristupate Philipsovim hrvatskim internet stranicama zdravstvene skrbi
Please select the checkbox

Ove internet stranice namijenjene su isključivo osoblju koje se koristi medicinskim proizvodima u obavljanju svoje djelatnosti, uključujući zdravstvene radnike, osoblje koje postupa u ime zdravstvenih institucija i/ili osoblje koje se profesionalno bavi trgovinom medicinskim proizvodima.

Spadate li u kategoriju osoba koje udovoljavaju gornjim kriterijima?

Da Ne