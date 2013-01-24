See how our latest IntelliSpace Portal 10 is addressing resource demands, utilizing multiple modalities and inputs across a complex, widely distributed network.
IntelliSpace Portal 8.0 is an advanced visualization platform that offers a single integrated solution to help you work quickly and efficiently with increased diagnostic confidence – especially during reading and follow up of complex cases.
Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
Multiple patient needs, one patient report
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
Multiple patient datasets, one unifying vision
Multiple advanced tools, one consistent workflow
Detection, diagnosis, and follow-up – and answer questions fast. IntelliSpace Portal 8.0 handles the rest.
Detect, diagnose, and follow up with confidence
• Deliver clinically meaningful insights for complex oncology cases
• Manage pulmonary patients in just one viewing environment
• Have the right visualization and quantification tool when you need it in cardiology, vascular, neurology, orthopedics and other domains
Simplify operations with one platform
• Promote interoperability to drive peak efficiency and collaboration across healthcare IT ecosystems
• Support scalability regional-wide deployment patterns in line with healthcare consolidation and changing needs
• Create custom solutions based on your network and market and drawing on our enterprise consulting capabilities
Turn change into an advantage
• Meet all your education needs with our one-stop shop approach, including context-based, on-demand learning at your fingertips
• Facilitate consistency as well as superb clinical and workflow performance through regular software maintenance
• Manage evolving challenges in healthcare through our service agreements