HeartStart HeartStart defibrillator software

HeartStart Data Messenger

HeartStart defibrillator software

Download, store & send Philips AED data to where it’s needed most.

Features
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Versatile defibrillator case processing

Versatile defibrillator case processing

Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Manual and automatic modes
Simplify your workflow

Simplify your workflow

HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Efficient batch processing
Efficient batch processing

Efficient batch processing

HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Facilitate decisions in the moment
Facilitate decisions in the moment

Facilitate decisions in the moment

HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
Connectivity
Connectivity
Bluetooth®
  • MRx patient data using Bluetooth wireless transfer. Bluetooth adapter supporting Microsoft or Widcomm stack. Suggested adapter is IOGEAR Bluetooth 2.1 USB Micro Adapter (model GBU421).
FTP server
  • To support HeartStart MRx batch LAN data transfers
Card reader
  • Secure Digital (SD) for FR3. Compact Flash for HeartStart MRx, FR2, XL, XLT, and 4000. Philips offers a compatible card reader, product number M3524A.
Ethernet
  • To forward HeartStart MRx data through batch LAN data transfers
Internet or Intranet
  • To download Data Messenger and activate it. To forward patient data to Event Review Pro Inbox or HeartStartTelemedicine
Infrared (IRdA)
  • To read patient cases from a HeartStart HS1 or FRx defibrillator.An infrared transceiver or adapter . Philips offers an infrared adapter, product number ACT‐IR.
Software Platform
Software Platform
Email application
  • Send patient case data using email.MAPI‐compliant email client. Email client included: Windows XP Pro, Windows XP Tablet, Windows 2003 Server, Windows Vista, and Windows 7 installations.
Browser
  • Microsoft Internet Explorer 7.0 or later
Operating system
  • Microsoft Windows: XP Professional SP 3 or later (32-bit) XP Tablet Edition (32-bit) Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit)
Supported Defibrillators
Supported Defibrillators
AEDs
  • Philips and Laerdal HeartStart FR3, FR2+, FRx, HS1
ALS Monitor/defibrillators
  • Philips HeartStart MRx, XL, XLT. Laerdal HeartStart 4000
PC Hardware
PC Hardware
Display
  • 1280 x 768 or higher
Memory
  • 1 GB or larger
Processor speed
  • 1 GHZ or higher
Disk storage space
  • 40 GB or larger
Documentation

Brochure

  • HeartStart FR3 and MRx defibrillators only

