Xper Information Management (Xper IM) encompasses a suite of cath lab data management solutions designed to enhance interventional cardiology workflow. This innovative software suite presents a variety of tools for reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management. These tools can help enhance efficiency, Xper IM improves and simplifies workflow for all cardiovascular professionals.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Improved communication
Touch screen control
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Streamline lab workflow
|
Lead Surface ECG
|
12
|
Comprehensive hemodynamic measurements and analysis
|
✓
|
Non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP)
|
✓
|
Pulse oximetry (SpO2)
|
✓
|
Four invasive blood pressure channels
|
✓
|
Body surface temperature
|
✓
|
Thermodilution Cardiac Output
|
✓
|
Fick Cardiac Output
|
✓
|
Respiration rate
|
✓
|
Capture and store hemodynamic waveforms and ECG’s
|
✓
|
Full disclosure (record, store all waveforms data for post case review and analysis)
|
✓
|
End of case reporting (hemodynamic measurements and calculations)
|
✓
|
Printing waveforms and hemodynamic analysis
|
✓
|
Storage of all patient data
|
✓
|
Integrated FFR (compatible with Philips and St. Jude)
|
✓
|
Main and side stream EtCO2
|
✓
|
Procedure/event charting and data collection
|
✓
|
|
|
Hemo control from Touch Screen Module
|
✓
|
Patient demographics
|
✓
|
Connected to Monitor Ceiling Suspension or FlexVision
|
✓
|
|
