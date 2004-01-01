By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
The Oxygenate 5 is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
The Oxygenate 5 ships with four additional air inlet filters and one additional air filter. It also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.
Ingress of water or particulate matter into equipment
IP21
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
95%
5 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
5 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
93%
Accessory
Accessory
Humidifier bottle
IV-200
Electrical
Electrical
Power supply
230V/50Hz
Power consumption
<360 VA
Fuse
F5AL250V
Electrical Safety classification
Class II, BF type applied part, non AP/APG equipment
Oxygen
Oxygen
O2 purity
93% +/- 3%
Oxygen outlet pressure
30kPa- 80kPa
Technical
Technical
Liter flow
.5-5 L/min
